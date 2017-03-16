News By Tag
Mauna Kea Resort Home Sale is Most Expensive Residential Real Estate Transaction of 2017
$11.5 million estate sold in Mauna Kea Resort is biggest residential real estate sale of 2017 on Hawaii Island.
Lacerte is no stranger to selling high-end properties within Mauna Kea Resort and other Kohala Coast resorts. With the sale of Hale Kiekiena, she has the number one and number three highest sales on island so far this year. Since the start of 2017 Lacerte has been responsible for $32.9 million in sales.
Designed by Kona-based architect Hamlet Charles Bennett, the 6,300 square-feet home was built and designed for Emmy-award winning TV producer Stephen Bochco, whose shows include L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, Doogie Howser M.D., and Hill Street Blues, just to name a few. With its incredible ocean views and impeccably decorated interior, Hale Kiekiena itself is no stranger to publicity, having been featured in Architectural Digest, the Los Angeles Times, and Variety.
Featuring 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths, the casually elegant home was designed as a series of pavilions with each room a different structure spread across the nearly two-acre ocean view property. Blending the best of Hawaiian, Balinese, and Chinese design, the luxurious estate was thoughtfully planned to take maximum advantage of indoor-outdoor living that homebuyers are looking for in luxury Big Island properties. The indoor living spaces blend seamlessly with more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor spaces including a covered lanai, infinity edge pool, gazebos, and a dining pavilion surrounded by koi ponds.
According to Lacerte, the new owners are ocean lovers, who enjoy swimming and diving. This indoor-outdoor living was just what they were looking for! The top-producing broker says she has seen steady sales in the luxury market so far in 2017, noting that her sales volume seems to be in line with the stock market surge since the first of the year.
During her nearly 38-year real estate career, Lacerte has specialized in sales of luxury communities, including the Islands at Mauna Lani and Pauoa Beach in Mauna Lani Resort, as well as Wai'ula'ula in Mauna Kea Resort. Indeed, she is herself a long-time resident of Mauna Kea Resort. Personally responsible for more than $250 million in sales along the Kohala Coast, Lacerte is frequently named year after year among Hawaii's Top 100 Realtors.
Known for providing exceptional service to her clients, it is little wonder that international business tycoons, celebrities, and athletes alike seek her out when looking for a vacation home or investment property on Hawaii Island. The sale of Hale Kiekiena, like many of Lacerte's listings, came about through her extensive referral network of high net worth clients.
About Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties:
Eileen Lacerte is co-owner and founder of Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties, a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury oceanfront and resort properties along the Kohala and Kona coasts. Headquartered at the Shops of Mauna Lani, Hawaii Beach and Golf is open seven days a week, 12 hours a day. You can reach Eileen Lacerte at Eileen@HawaiiBeachGolf.com or go to http://www.HawaiiBeachGolf.com.
