News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fuji Xerox New Zealand drives digital further with Secured Signing partnership
As it continues to build out a complete digital platform for document management, Fuji Xerox New Zealand has announced a new partnership with Secured Signing which enables digital signatures to be easily and securely added to any document or form.
Cameron Mount, Fuji Xerox New Zealand GM Enterprise Consulting, says the partnership addresses a common stalling point for companies which are digitally transforming (http://www.securedsigning.com/)
"Where digital processes tend to break down is when people must print documents to sign or annotate, then scan and send to a second or third party. Introducing a digitally signed option closes the loop and allows documents to move electronically all the way from document creation to archive."
Secured Signing is a New Zealand company founded in 2010. It provides a comprehensive and compliant Software as a Service platform that uses secure, personalised, X509 PKI Digital Signature technology and enables the customisation of a full range of eForm and eSignature capabilities.
Mount adds that the locally-hosted Secured Signing solution offers advantages over other systems as it charges per document, rather than per signature, making it an attractive value proposition for clients particularly in the healthcare, HR onboarding, financial services, Insurance, and other 'document-heavy' industries.
"Broadly speaking, any business which is signing a few hundred documents or more per month should be looking at digital options to accelerate workflow, eliminate errors and free data from paper so it can easily enter a digital workflow," he says.
With tamper-proof digital documents, there is no need for people to print and carry papers. It is possible to transact quickly, particularly with Secured Signing's ability to facilitate the addition of multiple digital signatures in sequence, allowing collaborative efforts over multiple locations.
Adding electronic signatures, Mount says, is a game-changer for digital process acceleration.
"While digital signing improves the convenience and speed of the act of signing documents, including the ability to do so with mobile devices, the real benefit is the follow-on effect with what happens with documents when they move downstream. With an 'all electronic' workflow, information can directly enter backend systems like CRM or DocuShare. That provides the ability for accelerated analysis and use of collated data," says Mike Eyal, Managing Director, Secured Signing.
The multiple-branched global leader in the recruitment workforce market Manpower Group uses Secured Signing to create a faster and more efficient candidate registration experience. During interviews, Secured Signing has assisted Manpower to shorten by 60 percent the time spent on the filling-in and signing of compulsory paperwork, thus guaranteeing a prompt and compliant hiring process.
"Secured Signing gives candidates the flexibility to complete the online registration pack and sign from anywhere, at any time," says Michael Cuzic, Director and CFO at Manpower Group. "This, in turn, provides our consultants with advanced accurate information that leaves more time for in-depth interviews and assessments, and for Manpower, creates a competitive advantage within the industry."
The addition of digital signatures to its portfolio of document management and workflow platform is a key component in Fuji Xerox New Zealand's ability to provide end to end solutions for digitally transformed organisations, continues Mount.
"Our aim is to drive efficiency and better business with a digital platform which makes document processes easy, compliant and secure," he concludes.
About Fuji Xerox - Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the Document Services & Communications field, offering solutions and services to help customers resolve their business challenges. Underlying our solutions and services are our world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution. Together with cloud and mobile solutions, Fuji Xerox builds a communications environment that enable our customers to access the right information, at the right time, and in the right form—thereby contributing to their valuable communications.
Fuji Xerox is a 75-25 joint venture between FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Xerox Corporation, and its direct sales force covers Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. We employ approximately 45,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. More information of Fuji Xerox is available at www.fujixerox.com.
About Secured Signing - Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment.
To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com
Contact
David Schulz
***@securedsigning.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse