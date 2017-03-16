 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boise
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Commercial Real Estate Update for March 2017

 
BOISE, Idaho - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Office Update

Total vacancy decreased from 9.9% to 9.8% in February. Multitenant vacancy decreased from 14.6% to 14.5%.
• A 13,700 SF office building was purchased in Eagle dropping vacancy to 4.9%, the lowest point in over 10 years.
• Vacancy in North Boise increased for the third consecutive month to 18.1%, the highest it has been since May 2012.
• The Plaza 7 Building (29,000 SF) sold in West Boise where vacancy is 11.5%.
• Stellar Mental Health leased 5,000 SF in Nampa, dropping vacancy for the fifth consecutive month to 9.7%

Industrial Update

Overall vacancy decreased from 4.3% to 4.0% in February. Multitenant vacancy decreased from 9.6% to 8.6%.
• HM Clause leased 20,200 SF in Nampa where vacancy is 4.5%.
• AceCo leased 9,800 SF in Southeast Boise decreasing vacancy to 1.0%, its lowest point on record.
• Conklin Properties purchases a 10,000 SF building on Amity Road in the Airport submarket where vacancy is 4.9%.
• Vacancy is Southwest Boise reached 4.8%, its lowest point since April 2007.

Retail Update

Total vacancy remained flat at 8.3% in February. Unanchored vacancy increased from 11.1% to 11.9%.
• Construction completed (10,600 SF) on two spec buildings at Eagle Island Crossing in Eagle where vacancy is 9.1%.
• Kidz Again leased 20,000 SF at Fairview Lakes in Meridian where vacancy decreased for the third consecutive month (5.9%).
• The Idaho Youth Ranch, Johnny's Fit Club and Vector Church leased a total of 36,600 SF at Midvalley Shopping Center in West Boise (8.6%).
• Vacancy in South Nampa increased for the fourth consecutive month to 12.3%, the highest it has been in over 5 years.
End
Source:TOK Commercial
Email:***@tributemedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Boise - Idaho - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tribute Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share