Get Best Anti Aging Facial Treatments in San Diego Hassle-Free
Avail comprehensive services
Bella Gia Salon and Day Spa Salon have experienced professionals that focus towards a holistic approach towards various skin disorders and aging. They not only focus on visible signs, instead improves the complete look of your personality. If you keep stress and anxiety at bay, you are likely to look more beautiful having a glowing skin. We make sure you reduce wrinkles caused by muscle tension, look and feel younger life before. Our specialists treat both the root and the branch of the problem. The process involves promotion of collagen meaning fine lines and wrinkles are reduced and you obtain a glowing skin.
What we offer?
Anti aging facial: This intense treatment that lasts for 75 minutes beautifies you while enhancing your complexion. This leaves your skin flawless and radiant with new firmness.
Acne solution facial: A perfect solution for blemished skin that removes acne.
Anti ageing add on treatments and acne add-on treatments: a vitamin packed treatment that revives the skin and give you optimum results beyond your expectations.
With us revive your skin completely!
Wrinkles, fine lines, puffy eyes are a result of imbalance within the body and the effects of the environment. Imbalanced hormones, environment influences like wind, sunlight, dampness contributes towards skin disorders. Our treatment has gained popularity because it treats ailments without any potential risks for side effects. Finally, the longevity and effectively of this method has definitely made it a respected treatment that is constantly benefiting the modern world. We offer best anti aging facial treatment in San Diego at pocket-friendly prices.
If you wish to achieve noticeable results from a facial treatment, it needs to be drastic. The traditional combination of cleansing, toning and face mask keeps you relaxed and rejuvenates your skin.
We offer:
De-puff treatment
A swollen face is a sign of huge issues. Digestive problems, allergies, poor lymphatic drainage, results to puffiness. This is finally treated by us while giving you a skin you will love.
Acne removal
Unbalance breakouts whether chronic or caused by hormonal fluctuations. Premenstrual breakouts and surging heat are controlled with this easy and simple treatment.
We bestow our customers with the best anti aging facial treatment in San Diego. Skin rejuvenation is clearly depicted after the treatment. Less known is the fact that various types of techniques can also be used to address pesky cosmetic issues.
