Detroit Lions Tight End Darren Fells joins teammate Golden Tate on Like A Pro
Having a profile on Like A Pro gives athletes like Darren Fells a more direct and authentic relationship with the fans. While statistics are the core of sports media, many fans of all ages crave a more behind-the-scenes look at the athletes they support. Like A Pro gives athletes an easy way to discuss their training regimens, their nutrition and supplement routines, share the music they listen to when they train, and more. If a fan wants to emulate Fells' workout, they can purchase his ZFO (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
