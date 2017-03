Detroit Lions Tight End Darren Fells joins teammate Golden Tate on Like A Pro

Darren Fells, Detroit Lions

Contact

Like A Pro LLC

***@likeapro.com Like A Pro LLC

End

-- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com)this week announced that Darren Fells now has an active profile on Like A Pro. Fells, who played for the Arizona Cardinals this past season, recently signed a contract with the Detroit Lions. Like a number of tight ends in the league, Darren Fells played college basketball. He had a notable career at the University of California Irvine and played professionally in Belgium, France and other countries for several years before finding his place in the NFL.Having a profile on Like A Pro gives athletes like Darren Fells a more direct and authentic relationship with the fans. While statistics are the core of sports media, many fans of all ages crave a more behind-the-scenes look at the athletes they support. Like A Pro gives athletes an easy way to discuss their training regimens, their nutrition and supplement routines, share the music they listen to when they train, and more. If a fan wants to emulate Fells' workout, they can purchase his ZFO ( http://bit.ly/ 2o6ftyZ ) Weighted Training Vest directly from his profile, as well as other gear and products he uses. Athletes on Like A Pro also have an easy and direct way to identify causes and charities they support, and they can also aggregate their social media into one convenient location.: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.