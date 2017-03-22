News By Tag
moviola.com introduces Coffee Break Film School
Announcing the release of a comprehensive filmmaking course delivered in video lessons of around 15 minutes each
The site is already garnering a lot of attention. "Since filmmaking often relies on problem solving and quick solutions, a source like this will certainly save me a lot of headaches" commented Blake Buchanan,independent filmmaker and blogger.
Each of Coffee Break Film School's six discrete units (roughly equivalent to school terms) contains courses covering different aspects of screenwriting, lighting, cinematography, grip, editing and color correction, visual effects, and sound.
The film school content is supported by moviola.com's unique Visual Glossary of Terms and its Compendium of Techniques, aimed at demystifying industry terminology and providing access to the best techniques from around the web.
For formal learning institutions, moviola.com provides a comprehensive film studies curriculum based around Coffee Break Film School, complete with instructor's manual, class exercises and additional readings. Contact educators@moviola.com for more information.
In an effort to make the content as accessible as possible to aspiring filmmakers, access to the site is free for 14 days, then available via subscription for just $5 per month, or $35 for the entire first year. As the moviola.com team puts it, "A month of access for the cost of an overpriced latte, with lessons you can watch in the time it takes to drink one."
moviola.com is a resource dedicated to the art of filmmaking, and only filmmaking. It covers every aspect from preproduction to final delivery. Its Coffee Break Film School focuses on core competencies, while other features like the glossary of terms and compendium provide a visual reference library for understanding specific techniques and industry jargon.
