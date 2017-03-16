The Meridian Art Experience in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove to Feature 'Our Delray Artists'

“JP’s Legacy” by Susan Romaine

-- The Meridian Art Experience inDelray Beach's Pineapple Grove toFeature 'Our Delray Artists' in AprilOpening Night at 'the mAe' coincides with the First Friday Art Walk on April 7, 6 to 9 pm(Delray Beach, FL – March 20, 2017) James Blumenfeld and Susan Romaine, the principals behind The Meridian Art Experience today announced that the mAe will feature Our Delray Artists throughout the month of April.The Our Delray Artists exhibition will feature 10 of the city's leading creative figures, including Steve Blackwood (sculpture), Tim Carter (wood), Ellyn Chafetz (acrylic/multi media), Lucia Gomez (acrylic/multi media), Brenda Gordon (acrylic/oil), Amelie Grooscors (acrylic/oil), Attila Konnyu (oil), Janet Siegel Rogers (oil encaustic), Susan Romaine (oil) and Tim Sebastian (sculpture).Located in Delray Beach's bustling Pineapple Grove Arts District, the new gallery is aimed at making the middle art market approachable, affordable and experiential by featuring a collection of emerging and mid-career fine contemporary artists."At the mAe, we believe there is a vibrant, but under-served community of art enthusiasts who are interested in fine art that isn't homogenized,"says Blumenfeld. "They are seeking to learn more and are hungry for experiential ways to do so. In fact, they are eager to engage in the fine art of living with art."About the mAe:The Meridian Art Experience is located at 170 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove Arts District, and is open noon to 8 pm Wednesday, noon to 10 pm Thursday, Friday & Saturday; noon to 5 pm on Sunday; and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday.The mAe also offers a full range of professional artistic services including:· the mAe Gallery: Space for contemporary and emerging artists across diverse media.· the mAe Group: How to buy, manage, collect and consign art.· the mAe Art Services: Framing, Installation and in-home consultation· the mAe Space: Event space rental for parties and events.For more information about the mAe, please call 407-921-6931 or visit www.maefineart.com.Available for Interview:James BlumenfeldThe Meridian Art Experience407-921-6931jim@maefineart.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net