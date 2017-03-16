 
News By Tag
* Meridian Art Experience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delray Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


The Meridian Art Experience in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove to Feature 'Our Delray Artists'

 
 
“JP’s Legacy” by Susan Romaine
“JP’s Legacy” by Susan Romaine
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Meridian Art Experience

Industry:
Event

Location:
Delray Beach - Florida - US

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Meridian Art Experience in

Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove to

Feature 'Our Delray Artists' in April

Opening Night at 'the mAe' coincides with the First Friday Art Walk on April 7, 6 to 9 pm

(Delray Beach, FL – March 20, 2017) James Blumenfeld and Susan Romaine, the principals behind The Meridian Art Experience today announced that the mAe will feature Our Delray Artists throughout the month of April.

The Our Delray Artists exhibition will feature 10 of the city's leading creative figures, including Steve Blackwood (sculpture), Tim Carter (wood), Ellyn Chafetz (acrylic/multi media), Lucia Gomez (acrylic/multi media), Brenda Gordon (acrylic/oil), Amelie Grooscors (acrylic/oil), Attila Konnyu (oil), Janet Siegel Rogers (oil encaustic), Susan Romaine (oil) and Tim Sebastian (sculpture).

Located in Delray Beach's bustling Pineapple Grove Arts District, the new gallery is aimed at making the middle art market approachable, affordable and experiential by featuring a collection of emerging and mid-career fine contemporary artists.

"At the mAe, we believe there is a vibrant, but under-served community of art enthusiasts who are interested in fine art that isn't homogenized," says Blumenfeld. "They are seeking to learn more and are hungry for experiential ways to do so. In fact, they are eager to engage in the fine art of living with art."

About the mAe:

The Meridian Art Experience is located at 170 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove Arts District, and is open noon to 8 pm Wednesday, noon to 10 pm Thursday, Friday & Saturday; noon to 5 pm on Sunday; and by appointment on Monday and Tuesday.

The mAe also offers a full range of professional artistic services including:

·        the mAe Gallery: Space for contemporary and emerging artists across diverse media.

·        the mAe Group: How to buy, manage, collect and consign art.

·        the mAe Art Services:  Framing, Installation and in-home consultation

·        the mAe Space: Event space rental for parties and events.

For more information about the mAe, please call 407-921-6931 or visit www.maefineart.com.

Available for Interview:

James Blumenfeld

The Meridian Art Experience

407-921-6931

jim@maefineart.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Meridian Art Experience
Industry:Event
Location:Delray Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share