OLD SCHOOL SQUARE: 'On the Road' Version of Jim Caruso's Cast Party Returns to Crest Theatre

-- Crest Theatre presents the 'On the Road' Version of Jim Caruso's Cast PartyMarch 23, April 12 & May 23DELRAY BEACH, FL – March 20, 2017 – The Crest Theatre at Old School Square is proud to announce the return of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, "An Extreme Open Mic" with Billy Stritch at the piano.Three Cast Party events have been scheduled:Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m.Wednesday, April 12 at 8 p.m.Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m.The Crest Theatre is located on the Old School Square campus at 51 North Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach. Tickets are $35 and are available at OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561-243-7922, ext. 1. New for this series is exclusive table seating at four tables (set in front of the stage) for up to five guests each. Cost is $250 per table and tables must be purchased directly through the Box Office. Cost includes a bottle of wine and table service.Jim Caruso's Cast Party, hosted by Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch, celebrates local musical and variety talent. The night begins with an unforgettable performance by Caruso and Stritch, followed by impromptu performances by some of South Florida's best singers and musical theatre performers.This will be the fourth time The Crest Theatre has welcomed Cast Party to town. Host Caruso says, "Billy and I have been thrilled at the turnout of extraordinary musical talent that has taken part in these magical nights. The audience has been dazzled by top-notch performances of Broadway, jazz and pop tunes. Anything can happen at the Delray Beach Cast Party!"Interested open mic participants can learn more about the event and sign up to secure a spot by emailing Mark Keller, markkellerbway@aol.com. Participation will be limited to 10 participants.Jim Caruso's Cast Party is graciously sponsored by Barbara Fisher.About Cast PartyCast Party is a wildly popular open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past 15 years. It's a cool cabaret night-out and a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like an uber-fan, musical genius Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities!The Wall Street Journal raved, "Cast Party is the gold standard of open mic nights."Over the years, Caruso's Cast Party audiences in New York and on the road have been entertained by the likes of Liza Minnelli, Natalie Cole, Martin Short, Carol Channing, Hugh Jackman, Donny Osmond, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Shirley Bassey, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Paul Shaffer, Ricki Lake, Melissa Manchester, Larry Gatlin and Dame Edna!Recently, Caruso and Stritch have taken the Party on the road, celebrating local talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast. For more information, visit: www.CastPartyNYC.com.About Old School SquareOld School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community's gathering place for over 25 years. The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental activities and includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit OldSchoolSquare.org.This project is sponsored in part by the City of Delray Beach, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council and the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:Jim Caruso, caruso212@aol.comContact:Melissa Carter, Director of Marketing & Public Relations561-243-7922, ext. 322, mcarter@oldschool.org51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444