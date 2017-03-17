News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Information Security Forum Named "Best Cyber Security Consultancy" by Corporate Vision Magazine
"While our membership continues to be the foundation of our business, the introduction of ISF Consultancy Services has been a practical development of the services we provide and echoes the growing need for our members to address international issues in cyber security in a responsive manner," said Steve Durbin, Managing Director, ISF. "This recognition from Corporate Vision Magazine is validation of our continued efforts to better help organizations of all sizes to embed consistent, capable, objective information risk best practices across their entire business."
Where organizations lack the time, resources or in-house expertise to demonstrate the significance of information security to the business or to deliver a business essential project, ISF Consultancy Services (https://www.securityforum.org/
ISF Consultancy Services, developed in response to ISF member demand, deliver a variety of business solutions which are tailored to meet immediate business requirements including:
· Interim CISO and senior staff who can build an effective cyber resilience program
· Independent evaluation and validation of security arrangements
· Thorough assessment of information risk in critical environments
· Objective, vendor-neutral and pragmatic security advice
· To translate security risks into effective board-level reporting
· Internal training on using ISF tools and research
· To deliver a business-essential project securely and with confidence
The Consultancy Awards aim to highlight and give recognition to those consultants who really deserve it. Corporate Vision Magazine covers industries worldwide, ranging from medical to image and management to transport, putting consultants in the spotlight and focusing on their individual attributes and skills. Their dedicated awards team undertake months of rigorous research, to ensure that these awards are allocated only to the professionals that truly deserve them. The awards are based on merit and are a reflection of those in the global consultancy industry currently making a massive impact in firms and industries worldwide.
For more information on ISF Consultancy Services, or any aspect of the ISF, please visit the ISF website (http://www.securityforum.org/
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/
Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse