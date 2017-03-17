 
News By Tag
* Information Security
* Cyber Security
* Security Consultancy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Information Security Forum Named "Best Cyber Security Consultancy" by Corporate Vision Magazine

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Information Security
* Cyber Security
* Security Consultancy

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

NEW YORK - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Information Security Forum (ISF), a global, independent information security body considered the world's leading authority on cyber security and information risk management, has been recognized by Corporate Vision Magazine as the 'Best Cyber Security Consultancy' award winner. The ISF was recognized for its commitment to provide businesses with customized professional support and training to strengthen their organization's cyber resilience and improve their security posture while responding to today's rapidly evolving threat landscape.

"While our membership continues to be the foundation of our business, the introduction of ISF Consultancy Services has been a practical development of the services we provide and echoes the growing need for our members to address international issues in cyber security in a responsive manner," said Steve Durbin, Managing Director, ISF. "This recognition from Corporate Vision Magazine is validation of our continued efforts to better help organizations of all sizes to embed consistent, capable, objective information risk best practices across their entire business."

Where organizations lack the time, resources or in-house expertise to demonstrate the significance of information security to the business or to deliver a business essential project, ISF Consultancy Services (https://www.securityforum.org/consultancy-services/) provide independent and objective guidance, support and training. ISF Consultancy Services can better support global business leaders and information security professionals to build and embed cyber resilience in their organizational structure, planning processes, information risk management and information security initiatives. ISF members receive a discounted consultancy rate as a benefit of membership.

ISF Consultancy Services, developed in response to ISF member demand, deliver a variety of business solutions which are tailored to meet immediate business requirements including:

·         Interim CISO and senior staff who can build an effective cyber resilience program

·         Independent evaluation and validation of security arrangements

·         Thorough assessment of information risk in critical environments

·         Objective, vendor-neutral and pragmatic security advice

·         To translate security risks into effective board-level reporting

·         Internal training on using ISF tools and research

·         To deliver a business-essential project securely and with confidence

The Consultancy Awards aim to highlight and give recognition to those consultants who really deserve it. Corporate Vision Magazine covers industries worldwide, ranging from medical to image and management to transport, putting consultants in the spotlight and focusing on their individual attributes and skills. Their dedicated awards team undertake months of rigorous research, to ensure that these awards are allocated only to the professionals that truly deserve them. The awards are based on merit and are a reflection of those in the global consultancy industry currently making a massive impact in firms and industries worldwide.

For more information on ISF Consultancy Services, or any aspect of the ISF, please visit the ISF website (http://www.securityforum.org/).

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
End
Source:Information Security Forum
Email:***@luminapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Information Security, Cyber Security, Security Consultancy
Industry:Security
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gutenberg Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share