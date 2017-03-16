News By Tag
ASC Awarded Skype for Business Certification from Microsoft for Compliance Recording Solution
Today's companies must fulfill comprehensive regulatory requirements as mandated by MiFID II, the Dodd Frank Act and PCI-DSS. To ensure legally compliant recording, a communications recording solution must operate in a reliable manner on a 24/7 basis. With the newly certified ASC solution, companies can protect themselves against liability claims and ensure the security of customer transactions.
Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, "We were glad to work with Microsoft to successfully certify EVOIPneo. Skype for Business typically replaces traditional communications technology and allows unified handling of phone calls, conference calls, video calls and chat. Therefore, it is very important to enable compliance recording - which is exactly what ASC's neo suite does."
EVOIPneo ensures recording of all customer communications within Skype for Business including application scenarios such as internal and external conversations, mobile clients, home and remote users, and conference calls. To facilitate search and retrieval, the solution tags comprehensive index data to each conversation including participants, date, time and the duration of the call.
Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, added, "Through a comprehensive range of certifications, we ensure seamless integration of our solutions with a huge variety of infrastructures and fully meet the compliance challenges of regulatory legislation around the world."
For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.
About ASC
ASC is a worldwide leading software provider for multi-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.
