 
News By Tag
* ASC Technologies AG
* Skype For Business
* Compliance Recording
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hoesbach
  Bavaria
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


ASC Awarded Skype for Business Certification from Microsoft for Compliance Recording Solution

 
 
Skype for Business logo
Skype for Business logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
ASC Technologies AG
Skype For Business
Compliance Recording

Industry:
Software

Location:
Hoesbach - Bavaria - Germany

HOESBACH, Germany - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- ASC's recording and compliance software, EVOIPneo, has been successfully certified by Microsoft for its interoperability with Skype for Business.

Today's companies must fulfill comprehensive regulatory requirements as mandated by MiFID II, the Dodd Frank Act and PCI-DSS. To ensure legally compliant recording, a communications recording solution must operate in a reliable manner on a 24/7 basis. With the newly certified ASC solution, companies can protect themselves against liability claims and ensure the security of customer transactions.

Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, "We were glad to work with Microsoft to successfully certify EVOIPneo. Skype for Business typically replaces traditional communications technology and allows unified handling of phone calls, conference calls, video calls and chat. Therefore, it is very important to enable compliance recording - which is exactly what ASC's neo suite does."

EVOIPneo ensures recording of all customer communications within Skype for Business including application scenarios such as internal and external conversations, mobile clients, home and remote users, and conference calls. To facilitate search and retrieval, the solution tags comprehensive index data to each conversation including participants, date, time and the duration of the call.

Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, added, "Through a comprehensive range of certifications, we ensure seamless integration of our solutions with a huge variety of infrastructures and fully meet the compliance challenges of regulatory legislation around the world."

For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit http://www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider for multi-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.

Contact
ASC Technologies AG
+49 6021 5001-247
a.lederer@asc.de
End
Source:ASC Technologies AG
Email:***@asc.de
Tags:ASC Technologies AG, Skype For Business, Compliance Recording
Industry:Software
Location:Hoesbach - Bavaria - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cut-It-Out Communications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share