News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Motorola Vet Joins ThinOPTICS As New Ceo
David Westendorf Sets His Sights on New Levels of Growth for the Innovative Reading Glasses Company
With his focus set on the continued growth of ThinOPTICS, Mr. Westendorf will lend his expertise to the company that made its way from a Silicon Valley startup to the internationally recognized brand that is redefining the once-stale reading glasses category. Most immediately, ThinOPTICS plans to continue rolling out new artist-inspired designs for their reading glasses that are roughly the size of two credit cards and the compact, convenient cases that hold them. Mr. Westendorf will strategize with the ThinOPTICS team to continue to expand upon and further develop its brand story, user-friendly e-commerce site, quality partnerships, extremely passionate Facebook following and attentive customer care team.
A southern California native, Mr. Westendorf got his start managing the advertising campaigns for brands like Infiniti and Nissan at Chiat/Day in Los Angeles. From there, he moved to Sprint's corporate team and launched the first wireless markets, including their first-ever brand campaign, "It Doesn't Get Any Clearer." Mr. Westendorf then turned his attention to the exciting world of startups, working on the expansion of Ofoto's global partnerships and increased the company's revenue from $4 million to $44 million in two years. When Ofoto was acquired by Kodak, Mr. Westendorf led product marketing and business development at the world's largest biosensor technology company, NeuroSky, which was awarded as one of TIME Magazine's "100 Best Inventions of 2011." With a new taste for tech, Mr. Westendorf became President of Jaybird, the company that developed the best-selling Bluetooth headphones over $99, and doubled its revenues, making it an attractive acquisition for Logitech. Most recently, Mr. Westendorf headed up Google/Motorola's Companion Products division as President, where he managed their $240 million global business.
"ThinOPTICS has seen unbridled enthusiasm for its product from customers in a way that I have not witnessed before," said Westendorf. "I see a huge opportunity to elevate and encourage that response while we continue to innovate and grow our product offering for folks who are tired of wondering where they left their reading glasses."
For more information on ThinOPTICS, please visit www.thinoptics.com, or follow along with the brand on Facebook.com/
###
About ThinOPTICS
ThinOPTICS entered the market in 2014 and was launched by a passionate team who believes that reading glasses users should be able to access their glasses at any given time. After 200 prototypes and countless trials, the ThinOPTICS team created the "stick anywhere, go everywhere" reading glasses that are as thin as two credit cards, weigh less than a nickel and can attach to phones just as easily as they can be slipped into a wallet, purse or pockets. ThinOPTICS can be purchased in four strengths: Low Range (+1.00D and +1.50D), Mid Range (+2.00D) and High Range (+2.50D). The company, which shipped its one-millionth pair of glasses in 2016, currently offers cases for Apple and Samsung phones, as well as in a Universal Pod and Keychain case. They can be purchased on the company's website and Amazon, and are also available at Walmart Optical, Target, Safeway and over 1,000 Independent Specialty Retailers across the U.S. ThinOPTICS was named "Best in Class – Iconic Design" by Inc., "Best of CES 2015" by PC World and has been featured on CBS News Sunday Morning, Yahoo! Tech, FOX News, Real Simple, Refinery29 and more. For additional information on ThinOPTICS, please visit www.thinoptics.com.
Contact
Katie Rubino
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse