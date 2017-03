Motorola Vet Joins ThinOPTICS As New Ceo

David Westendorf Sets His Sights on New Levels of Growth for the Innovative Reading Glasses Company

--, the line of state-of-the-art, ingeniously-designed stemless reading glasses that turned the category on its head when it launched in 2014, is pleased to welcome its new Chief Executive Officer, David Westendorf, to the team. With more than 25 years of experience in marketing, product development and general management at some of the most recognizable companies of the tech age, Westendorf will lend his business acumen and proven growth strategies to his new position atWith his focus set on the continued growth of, Mr. Westendorf will lend his expertise to the company that made its way from a Silicon Valley startup to the internationally recognized brand that is redefining the once-stale reading glasses category. Most immediately,plans to continue rolling out new artist-inspired designs for their reading glasses that are roughly the size of two credit cards and the compact, convenient cases that hold them. Mr. Westendorf will strategize with theteam to continue to expand upon and further develop its brand story, user-friendly e-commerce site, quality partnerships, extremely passionate Facebook following and attentive customer care team.A southern California native, Mr. Westendorf got his start managing the advertising campaigns for brands like Infiniti and Nissan at Chiat/Day in Los Angeles. From there, he moved to Sprint's corporate team and launched the first wireless markets, including their first-ever brand campaign, "It Doesn't Get Any Clearer." Mr. Westendorf then turned his attention to the exciting world of startups, working on the expansion of Ofoto's global partnerships and increased the company's revenue from $4 million to $44 million in two years. When Ofoto was acquired by Kodak, Mr. Westendorf led product marketing and business development at the world's largest biosensor technology company, NeuroSky, which was awarded as one of's "100 Best Inventions of 2011." With a new taste for tech, Mr. Westendorf became President of Jaybird, the company that developed the best-selling Bluetooth headphones over $99, and doubled its revenues, making it an attractive acquisition for Logitech. Most recently, Mr. Westendorf headed up Google/Motorola's Companion Products division as President, where he managed their $240 million global business.has seen unbridled enthusiasm for its product from customers in a way that I have not witnessed before," said Westendorf. "I see a huge opportunity to elevate and encourage that response while we continue to innovate and grow our product offering for folks who are tired of wondering where they left their reading glasses."For more information on, please visit www.thinoptics.com , or follow along with the brand on Facebook.com/ ThinOPTICS ###was launched by a passionate team who believes that reading glasses users should be able to access their glasses at any given time. After 200 prototypes and countless trials, theteam created the "stick anywhere, go everywhere" reading glasses that are as thin as two credit cards, weigh less than a nickel and can attach to phones just as easily as they can be slipped into a wallet, purse or pockets.can be purchased in four strengths: Low Range (+1.00D and +1.50D), Mid Range (+2.00D) and High Range (+2.50D). The company, which shipped its one-millionth pair of glasses in 2016, currently offers cases for Apple and Samsung phones, as well as in a Universal Pod and Keychain case. They can be purchased on the company's website and Amazon, and are also available at Walmart Optical, Target, Safeway and over 1,000 Independent Specialty Retailers across the U.S.was named "Best in Class – Iconic Design" by, "Best of CES 2015" byFor additional information on, please visit www.thinoptics.com.