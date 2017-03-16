 
Industry News





RIA Selects Chris Mundschenk as Executive Director

 
 
Christopher Mundschenk, RIA Executive Director
Christopher Mundschenk, RIA Executive Director
 
Listed Under

WASHINGTON - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) has selected Christopher Mundschenk as executive director of the association, effective February 1, 2017. He succeeds Marc Selvitelli, who served as executive director since 2014.

Mundschenk brings extensive knowledge and nearly 20 years of experience in association management to RIA. Chris has worked with a wide-variety of trade associations, specifically serving manufacturers, distributors and contractors within wallcovering, building material and building service contracting industries. In his new position, he looks to further develop RIA member benefits, international efforts and educational offerings; showcasing the association's stature within the profession as being a trusted resource for restoration and reconstruction professionals.

RIA President, Chuck Violand welcomed Chris and thanked Marc Selvitelli for his service and leadership over the past three years, "RIA has seen growth in multiple areas under Marc's leadership, and we congratulate him on his new opportunity. We are excited to have Chris on board and plan to see even further expansion with him at the helm. His experience and knowledge will further strengthen RIA as the leading association for the restoration and reconstruction industry. We congratulate both Marc and Chris."

Mundschenk will be at RIA's upcoming International Restoration Convention & Expo, April 5 – 7 in Palm Springs, California.

About the Restoration Industry Association (RIA)

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) is the oldest and largest trade association representing the restoration and reconstruction industry with over 1,100 member firms worldwide. RIA serves and represents the interests of its members by promoting the highest ethical standards; providing education, professional qualification and certification opportunities; positively influencing regulations and governmental actions; and advancing the safety, image, efficiency, and competitiveness of industry members. For more information, visit www.restorationindustry.org.

Mar 22, 2017



