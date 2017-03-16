 
National Parks Tours Are Booming This Summer

Bindlestiff Tours offers packages that visit Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley, Zion Canyon and the Grand Canyon.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- A few years ago the National Parks Department was facing difficulties in getting visitors to tour their protected spaces in the American southwest.  Dwindling tourism rates were making it difficult to justify the expenses associated with upkeep, and in an attempt to increase toursim an advertising campaign called "Find Your Park" was created.  The ads ran on television, in magazines and on the radio, and successfully increased awareness about the beauty of the National Parks system.  By illustrating the features of each park, the individual beauty of the spaces was conveyed to the world, and visitation rates skyrocketed.  The campaign was so successful that parks like Zion Canyon were forced to begin to develop ways to reduce traffic and congestion.

One of the best ways to experience the diverse nature of the southwest parks is to visit several of them, and the best way to accomplish that is to arrange a guided tour.  The difficulty in attempting to visit the parks on your own is that they are quite remote, adn are generally located a minimum of two hours drive from a major city.  If you are not located in that area, you are going to have to fly into the closest city that supports commercial airline traffic, then arrange a car from that point.  You can then expect anywhere between 4 and 8 hours drive from that starting point to the park, and then you will be tasked with finding the best things to see within the area.

Touring companies like Bindlestiff Tours http://www.bindlestifftours.com offer national parks tours from Las Vegas.  Las Vegas is the ideal starting point due to the fact that it has commercial airline traffic at good prices, has ample hotel and restaurant choices, and also is a short distance from the premier National Parks of Utah and Arizona.  Bindlestiff Tours offers visitations of Bryce Canyon, Zion Canyon Monument Valley and The Grand Canyon within several packages spanning between three and seven days.  Longer or shorter tours can be arranged as a private guided tour, and pickup and dropoff from your hotel room is avaiable.  Next time you would like to visit the beautiful open spaces of the south west, contact Bindlestiff Tours.

Bindlestiff Tours
Source:Bindlestiff Tours
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
