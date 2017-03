Bracketron Introduces BT Saphire

1 2 3 Screen Shot 2017-03-22 at 5.04.59 PM Screen Shot 2017-03-22 at 5.05.45 PM Screen Shot 2017-03-22 at 5.05.53 PM

End

-- Bracketron, an industry leader in universal mounts and accessories for mobile devices, announces BT Saphire, our newest line of products developed for the style-conscious consumer. BT Saphire strikes a perfect balance between and form and function.Connect, charge and sync your device with BT Saphire cables (for both iPhone and Android), car chargers and wall chargers.BT Saphire cables start at $9.99; car chargers at $9.99; and, wall chargers at $24.99. All carry a year warranty. Check out the full line at http://bit.ly/ 2n3CHJs