Bracketron Introduces BT Saphire
Connect, charge and sync your device with BT Saphire cables (for both iPhone and Android), car chargers and wall chargers.
BT Saphire cables start at $9.99; car chargers at $9.99; and, wall chargers at $24.99. All carry a year warranty. Check out the full line at http://bit.ly/
About Bracketron
Bracketron is the industry leader in universal mounting solutions and accessories for many of today's most popular mobile and handheld technologies including smartphone, tablet, GPS, camera and MP3. Bracketron offers a broad selection of mounting configuration options designed to offer an optimal level of flexibility and functionality. The company has broadened its product line to include a variety of flexible mounting options designed to extend the use of the device and enhance the overall user experience. For more information about Bracketron, visit www.bracketron.com.
Media Contact
Terri Cope
952-230-0252
***@bracketron.com
