Office Gallery International announces Artisan Healthcare Consulting as client
Artisan Healthcare Consulting is a management consulting firm that provides strategic insights to healthcare product companies, working with some of the leading global corporations in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics.
"We have been a long-time client of Office Gallery and continue to use their services for projects regularly since we are constantly expanding," said Lynne Delise, Director of Operations at Artisan Healthcare Consulting, noting that "Mike Troia and his team completely understands the modern, clean lines and color palettes we prefer and always deliver."
From workstations to conference rooms, to company lounge to outfitting renovated spaces, Office Gallery "takes great pride in providing the 'spot on' office furniture needs for this valued client," said Hilary Troia, vice-president and co-owner of Office Gallery.
"Mike and staff have been so helpful, always bending over backwards," said Delise. "Office Gallery stands by its products and provides phenomenal customer service."
