 
News By Tag
* MA office furniture
* MA business furnishing
* MA office design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Waltham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Office Gallery International announces Artisan Healthcare Consulting as client

 
 
Artisan Conference Room
Artisan Conference Room
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MA office furniture
MA business furnishing
MA office design

Industry:
Business

Location:
Waltham - Massachusetts - US

WALTHAM, Mass. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Office Gallery International (http://officegallery.net), a Norwood, MA-based leading provider of office furniture for the business community since 1989, has been selected by Artisan Healthcare Consulting to exclusively furnish its Waltham headquarters, at 950 Winter Street.

Artisan Healthcare Consulting is a management consulting firm that provides strategic insights to healthcare product companies, working with some of the leading global corporations in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics.

"We have been a long-time client of Office Gallery and continue to use their services for projects regularly since we are constantly expanding," said Lynne Delise, Director of Operations at Artisan Healthcare Consulting, noting that "Mike Troia and his team completely understands the modern, clean lines and color palettes we prefer and always deliver."

From workstations to conference rooms, to company lounge to outfitting renovated spaces, Office Gallery "takes great pride in providing the 'spot on' office furniture needs for this valued client," said Hilary Troia, vice-president and co-owner of Office Gallery.

"Mike and staff have been so helpful, always bending over backwards," said Delise. "Office Gallery stands by its products and provides phenomenal customer service."

About Office Gallery International

Office Gallery International (http://officegallery.net/) has provided quality-crafted office furniture for businesses (and home-based businesses) since 1989. Founded by Allen and Gwen Wluka, the company was purchased by Michael and Hilary Troia in 2016. A state-of-the-art showroom features modern, traditional, and custom office furniture with a clientele ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. In addition to customized office furniture selections, Office Gallery International offers a high-tech approach to furniture selection and visualization, including the Tec Slate interview display screen.  Office Gallery International maintains offices at 68 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. For additional information, please call (781) 762-3733 or visit http://officegallery.net.
End
Source:Office Gallery International
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:MA office furniture, MA business furnishing, MA office design
Industry:Business
Location:Waltham - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share