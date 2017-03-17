News By Tag
The Jet Set Season 2 is Cleared for Take-Off
The Jet Set Begins its Second Season Starting the Week of April 10, 2017
Season 2 of The Jet Set offers continued insight into the travel industry brining its viewers the latest travel products, breaking aviation news, countless on-location experiences and trips from experts of all kinds. In order to share this content throughout the United States and in the Caribbean, The Jet Set has streamlined their broadcast affiliate list. Airing in 93% of the US, The Jet Set will be accessible to 106.9 million homes in 161 markets. Additionally, we have added more CW affiliates in the top 20 DMAs and have new affiliates in Philadelphia and Washington DC right in time for the season 2 premiere.
Come April, The Jet Set will include brand new features to the episodes as well. One of our newest segments will discuss "Jetiquette,"
Bobby Laurie is going to Germany and will be taking us along with him as we follow his adventures through a variety of Germanic towns along the Rhine River. Moreover, The Jet Set will be dishing on the most luxurious ways to travel with a segment that reveals the most extravagant destinations and resorts and includes the travel plans to get you there.
Our hosts Bobby Laurie, Gailen David and Nikki Noya have appealed to travelers of all kinds over the past year bringing their expertise as past flight attendants and sharing their lifestyle tips on integrating fitness and nutrition into everyday life. Their knowledge in combination with their enthusiasm for traveling is simply contagious as they draw in and connect with their viewers on-air and through various social media platforms.
"We cannot wait to share what we have in store for our viewers this season," says Bobby Laurie. Nikki Noya adds, "The love and support for this show is overwhelming and we're so excited to be able to continue sharing our passions!"
Visit us on our website, www.thejetset.tv, to find your local station and time and ensure you don't miss The Jet Set Season 2 premiere!
About The Jet Set
Produced by En Pointe Productions, The Jet Set is a new talk show designed to reinvent travel television. Travel and talk veterans Nikki Noya, Gailen David, and Bobby Laurie invite the professional, leisure, and aspiring traveler on board as they discuss tips, trends and destinations, while bringing its viewers on-location experiences. Filmed in Washington, D.C. The Jet Set reaches 106.9 million homes including those in all top 25 TV markets. The show airs on Access Media Group TV and Soul of the South as well as independent and network broadcast affiliates CBS, NBC, FOX and TheCW across the United States. http://thejetset.tv
