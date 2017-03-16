 
News By Tag
* Grand Opening
* Jacksonville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Riverside Chevrolet of Jacksonville Kicks Off Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Riverside Chevrolet of Jacksonville will kick off it's official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 3494 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32207. The celebration will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, starting with the ribbon cutting at 5 pm with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

"We are very excited for the ribbon cutting ceremony--- especially hosting the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and inviting the community to be a part of the celebration. Additionally, a donation to the Jacksonville USO will be made on behalf of event attendees," said Damon Ferguson, General Manager.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, and enjoy light appetizers, refreshments, and door prizes that Riverside Chevy will be providing as a thank you to guests. In addition to the ceremony, there will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 8th between 11 am and 2 pm. The general public is invited to attend the celebration which will feature activities for children and adults. RSVP at http://riversidechevyjax.com/grandopening

Riverside Chevrolet is a full-service dealership serving Jacksonville, Orange Park, Atlantic Beach, St. Augustine, and neighboring areas. They feature a large selection of new and used Chevrolet cars and trucks including the Camaro, Cruze, Corvette, Impala, Tahoe, and the Silverado. For more information, visit http://riversidechevyjax.com

Contact
Brittani Preschel
***@d2mfp.com
End
Source:Riverside Chevrolet of Jacksonville
Email:***@d2mfp.com Email Verified
Tags:Grand Opening, Jacksonville
Industry:Automotive
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Powerhouse USA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share