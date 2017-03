Riverside Chevrolet of Jacksonville Kicks Off Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Contact

-- Riverside Chevrolet of Jacksonville will kick off it's official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 3494 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32207. The celebration will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, starting with the ribbon cutting at 5 pm with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce."We are very excited for the ribbon cutting ceremony--- especially hosting the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and inviting the community to be a part of the celebration. Additionally, a donation to the Jacksonville USO will be made on behalf of event attendees," said Damon Ferguson, General Manager.Guests will have the opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, and enjoy light appetizers, refreshments, and door prizes that Riverside Chevy will be providing as a thank you to guests. In addition to the ceremony, there will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 8th between 11 am and 2 pm. The general public is invited to attend the celebration which will feature activities for children and adults. RSVP at http://riversidechevyjax.com/ grandopening Riverside Chevrolet is a full-service dealership serving Jacksonville, Orange Park, Atlantic Beach, St. Augustine, and neighboring areas. They feature a large selection of new and used Chevrolet cars and trucks including the Camaro, Cruze, Corvette, Impala, Tahoe, and the Silverado. For more information, visit http://riversidechevyjax.com