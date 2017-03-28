News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Detour New Mexico: Historic Destinations and Natural Wonders
Local authors Arthur Pike & David Pike will be available to sign copies of book
New Mexico's rich and varied history is easily accessible via detours down obscure backroads and overlooked off-ramps. By taking the road less traveled in any direction, visitors can experience ancient landmarks, cultural heritage sites and striking vistas. Stop at places along the old Route 66, sample the world's best chiles by the Rio Grande or soak in geothermal water flowing under Truth or Consequences. Ancient dwellings in remote canyons, the town where the first atomic bomb was secretly assembled and the grave of Billy the Kid all lie off the beaten path in the Land of Enchantment. Authors Arthur and David Pike map out these and many more worthwhile points of interest for the curious traveler.
About the Authors:
David Pike earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from New Mexico State University and a master's degree in creative nonfiction from Johns Hopkins University. He published an updated version of his comprehensive guide to the historic markers of the state, Roadside New Mexico, in 2015. The book won the state's Heritage Preservation Award in 2016. His essays on out-of-the-way New Mexico places and people have appeared in New Mexico magazine. He currently resides in Albuquerque.
Arthur Pike earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from New Mexico State University as well as a master's degree in technical and professional communication from NMSU. He lives with his family in Houston, Texas, where he manages a communication function for an energy company and writes short- and long-form fiction.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3701-A Ellison Drive NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
When: Tuesday, March 28th 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
