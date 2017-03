Jessalyn announces double single release with "Coldest" and "No Better"

Coldest and No Better

-- Pop singer and performer Jessalyn is happy to announce the release of her newest singles, "Coldest" and "No Better." Last December, the talented songstress dropped her debut single "Want Me."The new single, "Coldest" was produced by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter Kerry "Krucialkeys"Brothers Jr. (Alicia Keys, Mario, Angie Stone), while "No Better" was produced by Remo the Hit MAKER (50 Cent, French Montana, Jeremiah) and written by Peter Rose.While "Coldest" is a bit more upbeat and rhythmic, Jessalyn's "No Better" offers a softer melody. Both songs are now available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Spotify.The CEO of VillageBeats Records, Jessalyn's 2016 crossover single, "Want Me" was well received and garnered favorable reviews from fans, media, and music industry insiders. In addition to her music career, Jessalyn is a student at NYU and has been involved with youth-based organizations within her community.Jessalyn has two passions in her life; music and making a positive impact in the world. Jessalyn, the daughter of John Gore, has been around music her entire life. At four years old she asked her grandfather to build her a stage in her family's basement so she could perform for her family. Jessalyn is a gifted singer with a unique, soothing, soulful voice. At only 20 year's old, Jessalyn is the CEO at VillageBeat Records and the label's first artist.Official website: www.villagebeatsrecords.com ( http://villagebeatsrecords.com/ Soundcloud "Coldest": https://m.soundcloud.com/ jessalyn-gore/ coldestclean Soundcloud "No Better": https://soundcloud.com/jessalyn-gore/no-betterSoundcloud "Wante Me": https://soundcloud.com/jessalyn-gore/want-me-snippet