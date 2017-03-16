Bellevue Cosmetic Dentist, Cynthia Pauley DDS, Inducted into the International College of Dentists

Cynthia Pauley DDS, Bellevue Cosmetic Dentist, has become an International College of Dentists Fellow.

Dr Cynthia Pauley

--Cynthia Pauley DDS,, has been inducted as a Fellow into the prestigious International College of Dentists at a ceremony held recently in Denver, CO. The International College of Dentists (ICD or "College") is™. This is the second international dentistry honor that Dr. Pauley has received. Previously, Dr. Cynthia Pauley, a, was inducted as a Pierre Fauchard Academy Fellow in July 2008.Conceived in 1920, the International College of Dentists (http://www.icd.org/)as the oldest and largest dentistry honor society currently has over 12,000 members in 122 countries. These inducted members have been awarded the prestigious title ofin the ICD.Fellowship in the International College of Dentists is extended by invitation only. A dentist that is extended membership as a Fellow must pass a rigorous, peer review process. The peer review must lead to the recognition of the individual dentist's "outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service and dedication to the continued progress of dentistry for the benefit of humankind."All members of the ICD regardless of their native language or country of residence, adhere to one universal motto,These words define the International College of Dentists as well as the realization of the motto in our projects throughout the world. Dr. Cynthia Pauley has been a cosmetic dentist in Bellevue for twenty years and has served in a variety of positions including President of the Seattle King County Dental Society and President of the Washington State Dental Association.You can find the latest ICD news on the website in the Media Center, which lists the worldwide projects of ICD, the governance structure of ICD, the charitable fund program, as well as events and activities covering the entire global ICD community.Whether you are a Fellow of the College or an interested visitor, you are invited to use the website as your authoritative source of current information and on going projects from the World Headquarters of the International College of Dentists.For additional information contact Dr. Cynthia Pauley at Brookside Dental, Bellevue, WA 98005.