PureLink Exhibiting at First Annual Bormannia South A/V Expo
Manufacturer to Showcase its IP Video and UHD Switching Solutions at Next Week's Event in Dallas
Bormann Marketing is a professional manufacturer's representative firm with an extensive background in the Audio Visual industry. The firm has a long history of serving the needs of resellers, integrators, designers and consultants in the central states. PureLink will be showcasing its IP Video software and hardware component solutions at this event. PureLink is an InfoComm approved CTS Renewal Unit (RU) provider, and will be offering its training course entitled "VIP & VPX: Comprehensive Solutions for A/V and KVM Over IP," at 10:30am the day of the show.
PureLink will be showcasing products from their PureMedia line of digital, cross-platform matrix switchers, which offer complete 4K scaling and Quad-view video processing, at Bormannia South. They will also display, from their HDTools line, the HX Series multiview HDMI/VGA HD matrix switchers, and UX Series HDMI matrix switchers, the world's first to support both HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2. Show attendees will also be educated on the company's MPX digital signage solutions.
"We have been holding these Bormannia events in our Northern region for over 18 years with great success," stated Analis Bellew Hendry, Marketing Manager at Bormann Marketing. "Now we have the same opportunity in the South to showcase the latest state-of-the-
"We are happy to be working again with our rep partner Bormann to educate their customers on the innovative, cutting edge solutions PureLink offers," stated Keith Frey, PureLink's Sr. Product Manager. "I will also be conducting our InfoComm CTS RU accredited A/V over IP training course at the Dallas event as well," he added. "This course encompasses VIP system design, simple setup, configuration and detection of VIP network devices, creation and automation of presets, and utilizing third party control, in addition to diagnostics and reporting and other important aspects of the application,"
For more details and a link to register for this event go to https://www.bormann.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
