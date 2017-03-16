Country(s)
As Supreme Court Raises Educational Standard for Children with Disabilities, New Book Explores Unbundling of IDEA, Autism's Impact on Special Ed
"How Autism Is Reshaping Special Education: The Unbundling of IDEA"
by Mark K. Claypool and John M. McLaughlin slated for publication
How Autism Is Reshaping Special Education, written by recognized thought-leaders Mark K. Claypool and John M. McLaughlin, provides a timely, thoughtful, and thought-provoking look at one of the fundamental components of public schooling—special education and its foundational law, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). An innovative and meticulously researched guide, How Autism Is Reshaping Special Education sheds light on a modern day conundrum: while special education in the United States is based on the concept of access—public schools are open to all children—access is no longer a sufficient foundation. Approaches that lead to academic success are increasingly demanded for those with learning disabilities, while functional, independent-
In their groundbreaking new book, the authors explain how four major events have transpired since the last reauthorization of IDEA: the increase in the number of children diagnosed with autism, the rise of applied behavior analysis, the birth of social media, and the reality of unbundling. In crafting the book, Claypool and McLaughlin, authors of the award-winning We're In This Together: Public-Private Partnerships in Special and At-Risk Education, sought the expertise and input of dozens of educators, parents, leaders, experts, administrators, special education professionals, and others as a means of presenting a sensitive and accurate portrait of autism and special education today. These perspectives, featured prominently throughout the book, underscore the need for change to benefit children with autism spectrum disorders and their families.
How Autism Is reshaping Special Education will be released on March 28, 2017. Published by Rowman and Littlefield, How Autism is Reshaping Special Education will be released in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1-4758-3497-
About the authors: Mark K. Claypool is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, the nation's leading provider of behavior, physical, occupational and speech therapy and alternative and special education programs for children and young adults. John M. McLaughlin, PhD, is a school founder, professor, and Director of Research & Analytics at ChanceLight. McLaughlin is the author of The Last Year of the Season (North Star Press, 2014), a tale of education intrigue in fictional St. Luke, Minnesota. Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin also authored We're In This Together: Public-Private Partnerships in Special and At-Risk Education (Rowman & Littlefield, 2015), which won an Independent Publisher Book Award (IPPY) for education commentary/theory, was named a finalist in the education category of the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and was a winner in the education category of the 2016 International Book Awards.
Founded in 1949, Rowman & Littlefield publishes high-quality college texts, entertaining and informative books for general readers, and professional and scholarly books in the humanities and social sciences. Members of the news media wishing to request interviews with authors Mark K. Claypool or John M. McLaughlin, or additional information about How Autism Is Reshaping Special Education are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn McCombs.
