Country(s)
Industry News
Excellence Has a New Name - TLC is Now Specialty Eye Institute
"Doctors and staff are excited to announce this week that TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers has officially changed the company name to Specialty Eye Institute. You can count on the same quality care provided by the same medical team here at Specialty Eye Institute," says Trent Roark, C.E.O of Specialty Eye Institute. "The company will continue to operate in its current structure, same physicians and locations."
JACKSON, Mich. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The new name represents where we are today. SPECIALTY represents the many specialties we have in our practice. The EYE is our care for patients and their eye care needs. The INSTITUTE represents our interest in research.
A new logo and marketing message have been created — "Improving Sight-Improving Lives" — which are now part of Specialty Eye Institute's corporate identity. This name change reflects our dedication to eye care for patients and significant expansion of the business activities since we first began operating under the name TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers in the year of 1998. "Great changes are coming to our practice and the physicians are looking forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge eye care to our patients," says Surendar Purohit, M.D., Vitreoretinal Specialist for Specialty Eye Institute.
"We look forward to sharing our excitement about the progress and changes we are making under the new business name. It puts us in a better position to grow," stated Roark. "As always, we pride ourselves in patient care, staying true to our mission statement: Placing patients first by making excellence in eye care a tradition."
Contact
Cindy Hancock
877-852-8463
***@specialtyeyeinstitute.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse