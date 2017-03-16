Excellence Has a New Name - TLC is Now Specialty Eye Institute

"Doctors and staff are excited to announce this week that TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers has officially changed the company name to Specialty Eye Institute. You can count on the same quality care provided by the same medical team here at Specialty Eye Institute," says Trent Roark, C.E.O of Specialty Eye Institute. "The company will continue to operate in its current structure, same physicians and locations."