Brooklyn Community Services Holds March 23 Immigration Forum in Coney Island with NYC Mayor's Office
Brooklyn Community Services and New York City's Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs hold Immigration Forum at Coney Island Public Library. US Census states 52.7% of the Coney Island and Brighton Beach population are foreign-born immigrants.
The public is invited to attend the Immigration Forum, which features speakers Carlene Pierre, Immigrant Services Coordinator, Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and David Mullins from the New York Legal Assistance Group. They will focus on understanding immigrant rights and will offer solutions that promote the well-being of New York City's immigrant communities. Other topics include: immigrant resources, immigrant relief and the current executive orders.
According to the US Census, 52.7% of the Coney Island and Brighton Beach population are foreign-born. The majority of the neighborhoods' foreign born residents are from Europe, Asia and Latin America.
"This Immigration Forum is important because we have residents in Coney Island who are immigrants that do not know their legal rights," said Ruth Morales, Director of the Brooklyn Community Services Coney Island Community Service Center. "With this new presidential administration, people would like to know how policies and procedures have changed. This Immigration Forum will allow the community residents to get informed."
The Immigration Forum, co-hosted by BCS and New York City's Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, is part of Spring into Action, the BCS signature volunteer initiative from March 20 – April 4, 2017. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Spring into Action has galvanized over 1,000 volunteers. This year, BCS is proud to offer more than 20 service opportunities for volunteers that impact Brooklyn's low-income neighborhoods.
For more information about the Immigration Forum, email Dawn DelValle at ddelvalle@wearebcs.org.
About Brooklyn Community Services
Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) celebrates the strength of the human spirit, and in 2016, we celebrate our 150th Anniversary. Our mission is to empower at-risk children, youth and families, and adults with mental illness or developmental disabilities to overcome the obstacles they face, as we strive to ensure opportunity for all to learn, grow and contribute to ONE Brooklyn Community. To achieve this mission, we offer comprehensive and holistic services: early childhood education; youth development services and educationally rich after-school programs; counseling for at-risk families; treatment, recovery and job training to support the life goals of adults living with mental illness; person-centered rehabilitation and community living support for adults with developmental disabilities and disaster recovery case management and relief services. BCS also seeks to increase public awareness of the impacts of poverty on individuals and the community at-large. With a staff of over 500 and over 25 sites around the borough, BCS serves 13,000 people every year. Today, BCS is one of the longest serving nonprofit, non-sectarian social service providers in New York City.
