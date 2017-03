Seoul Mamas - a fresh face in the K-Beauty market

With founding partners based in St Louis and Seoul, new company quickly earning praise in the growing Korean Beauty market.

SM 5 pack

Contact

Geri Cope

***@seoulmamas.com Geri Cope

End

-- The idea of introducing their favorite Korean beauty products to the everyday woman in the US began between friends over dinner, while Geri Cope and her family were in Seoul, Korea to finalize the adoption of their 4child last summer. It wasn't long before the two friends became partners and created Seoul Mamas. A beauty brand with offices in St Louis and Seoul. In November, Seoul Mamas introduced their first product, a Revitalizing Facial Sheet Mask." – Geri Cope, FounderSeoul Mamas is quickly garnering praise and high marks from beauty insiders/bloggers and customers alike. A reviewer for @rouge_18 on Instagram described the Seoul Mamas Revitalizing Sheet Mask as… "". Instagram beauty insider @beautyandbeatitudes states using the mask was "".Korean beauty brands are known for using natural and unusual ingredients in their products, and Seoul Mamas is no different. Their Revitalizing Facial Sheet Mask is made from 100% bamboo material, fully soaked in their custom designed serum containing caviar extract, vitamins and minerals from apple and wild cherry extract with vitamin C and antioxidants to brighten skin, while chamomile helps reduce appearance of age spots. Hyaluronic acids are used to retain moisture in skin.Seoul Mamas will be exhibiting at the Indie Beauty Expo in Dallas on May 9-11, 2017 and plans on releasing two new K-Beauty products in 2017.Seoul Mamas is committed to creating more beauty in this world. We give 5% of profits to non-profit organizations supporting women and children at risk.Visit us at http://seoulmamas.com