 
News By Tag
* K-Beauty
* Korean Beauty
* Kbeauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Seoul Mamas - a fresh face in the K-Beauty market

With founding partners based in St Louis and Seoul, new company quickly earning praise in the growing Korean Beauty market.
 
 
SM 5 pack
SM 5 pack
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
K-Beauty
Korean Beauty
Kbeauty

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
Products

ST. LOUIS - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The idea of introducing their favorite Korean beauty products to the everyday woman in the US began between friends over dinner, while Geri Cope and her family were in Seoul, Korea to finalize the adoption of their 4th child last summer. It wasn't long before the two friends became partners and created Seoul Mamas. A beauty brand with offices in St Louis and Seoul. In November, Seoul Mamas introduced their first product, a Revitalizing Facial Sheet Mask.

"Korean beauty products are known for their high quality and innovative ingredients. The relationship and access our Seoul-based founding partner has with our Korean manufacturer gives us the opportunity to custom create and quickly introduce our products going forward" – Geri Cope, Founder

Seoul Mamas is quickly garnering praise and high marks from beauty insiders/bloggers and customers alike. A reviewer for @rouge_18 on Instagram described the Seoul Mamas Revitalizing Sheet Mask as… "a little luxurious facial straight from Seoul". Instagram beauty insider @beautyandbeatitudes states using the mask was "truly like an at home facial".

Korean beauty brands are known for using natural and unusual ingredients in their products, and Seoul Mamas is no different. Their Revitalizing Facial Sheet Mask is made from 100% bamboo material, fully soaked in their custom designed serum containing caviar extract, vitamins and minerals from apple and wild cherry extract with vitamin C and antioxidants to brighten skin, while chamomile helps reduce appearance of age spots. Hyaluronic acids are used to retain moisture in skin.

Seoul Mamas will be exhibiting at the Indie Beauty Expo in Dallas on May 9-11, 2017 and plans on releasing two new K-Beauty products in 2017.

Seoul Mamas is committed to creating more beauty in this world. We give 5% of profits to non-profit organizations supporting women and children at risk.


Visit us at http://seoulmamas.com

Contact
Geri Cope
***@seoulmamas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@seoulmamas.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share