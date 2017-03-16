News By Tag
Seoul Mamas - a fresh face in the K-Beauty market
With founding partners based in St Louis and Seoul, new company quickly earning praise in the growing Korean Beauty market.
"Korean beauty products are known for their high quality and innovative ingredients. The relationship and access our Seoul-based founding partner has with our Korean manufacturer gives us the opportunity to custom create and quickly introduce our products going forward" – Geri Cope, Founder
Seoul Mamas is quickly garnering praise and high marks from beauty insiders/bloggers and customers alike. A reviewer for @rouge_18 on Instagram described the Seoul Mamas Revitalizing Sheet Mask as… "a little luxurious facial straight from Seoul". Instagram beauty insider @beautyandbeatitudes states using the mask was "truly like an at home facial".
Korean beauty brands are known for using natural and unusual ingredients in their products, and Seoul Mamas is no different. Their Revitalizing Facial Sheet Mask is made from 100% bamboo material, fully soaked in their custom designed serum containing caviar extract, vitamins and minerals from apple and wild cherry extract with vitamin C and antioxidants to brighten skin, while chamomile helps reduce appearance of age spots. Hyaluronic acids are used to retain moisture in skin.
Seoul Mamas will be exhibiting at the Indie Beauty Expo in Dallas on May 9-11, 2017 and plans on releasing two new K-Beauty products in 2017.
Seoul Mamas is committed to creating more beauty in this world. We give 5% of profits to non-profit organizations supporting women and children at risk.
Visit us at http://seoulmamas.com
