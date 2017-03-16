News By Tag
Munger Construction Builds Kia Branded Gallery Facility For Premier Kia
Building Renewal Project Modernizes And Expands Existing Facility
Munger renovated and modernized the original building and expanded it with new construction resulting in a seamless and fully integrated 18,100 sq. ft. facility that meets Kia's requirement for a contemporary and bold elegance while enhancing the customer experience from sales through service. Highlights include the largest Kia showroom and the only Kia Parts Boutique in Connecticut, a weather protected drive through service lane, an internet café, and many other customer-centric features.
"We are proud to have been part of this Building Renewal project," said David DeMaio, Munger president. "It was a collaborative effort between Premier Kia, Kia designers, Munger and John A. Matthews Architecture, who took ownership of their design, working through details requiring revisions from plan drawings to actual construction."
Quadrupling Premier Kia's capacity sets the stage for sales and service revenue growth. Customers enjoy an exceptional buying and service experience. An outstanding work environment enables Premier Kia to attract, motivate and retain the highest quality employees. As one of two New England and 62 national Kia Branded Gallery facilities, Kia touts the Premier Kia facility as one of its finest.
"This was not the typical experience one would expect from a construction company," said Bob Alvine, Premier Kia President. "I had extreme confidence that I could operate my day to day business while the Munger team handled the complexities of this large project. This building and the entire project exceeded my expectations"
About Premier Kia
Premier Kia sells new Kia models, certified Kia pre-owned vehicles and a large selection of quality vehicles from other manufacturers. Premier Kia serves its customers through a state of the art certified Kia maintenance and repair center and has one of the largest inventories of genuine Kia auto parts and accessories in New England. http://www.premierkiact.com/
About Pat Munger Construction Company, Inc.
Since 1968, Munger has delivered a great experience for industrial and commercial customers in Connecticut. Customers benefit from cost effective, aesthetically pleasing, energy efficient, and environmentally sound buildings that facilitate a relationship among people, technology and space. As turnkey Design/Build general contractor we work in cooperation with architects, designers and end users in order to integrate the optimal technology from leading suppliers into well-designed new buildings, additions, repairs and remodeling. Our value engineered solutions apply the best mix of pre-engineered steel, structural steel, wood and masonry with sustainable construction and "green" building practices. Munger professionals embrace and maintain LEED AP credentials and other important certifications and proficiencies. Client operations remain in full swing with minimal disruption from site planning and construction through certificate of occupancy. Proven by an array of successful projects, repeat customers, skilled and loyal people, Munger works to build lifetime relationships earned each day on each project. www.mungerconstruction.com
