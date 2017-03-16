 
SONY Executive Joins Innovative Retail Marketing Design Company

Lori Cowley brings global retail experience to fast-growing enterprise headed by entrepreneurs from Hilton and Displayit
 
 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- West of 5 Studios, a retail marketing design company based in San Clemente, Calif., has hired Lori Cowley as its new Director of Marketing in a move that will bolster the company's global branding and authentic storytelling services, the company announced today.

Cowley is a former Executive Director at SONY Pictures Entertainment where she was responsible for directing domestic licensees and international agents through the development stages of merchandising for more than 50 films and television programs. These skills will be utilized to take West of 5 Studios to the next level as it takes a marketing approach toward creating state-of-the-art retail displays and structures.

"Lori is an amazing addition to the West of 5 team. Her knowledge, energy, marketing acumen and wonderful spirit have already had a positive and exciting impact on our organization. She has made our already strong team even stronger," said Jamie Welsh, co-founder and Managing Partner of West of 5 Studios.

A former Vice President of Marketing for Hilton Hotels Corporation, Jamie started West of 5 Studios three years ago and oversaw its rapid growth to about $2 million in annual sales. Along with her business partner Shaun Busy, a former Global Sourcing Manager at Displayit Inc., they have established West of 5 Studios as a unique marketing-first retail display company, which creates authentic experiences for consumers telling brand stories through innovative design.

"The West of 5 Studios team is made up of very talented people, and everyone truly has involvement in everyday decisions, which is a refreshing and really exciting change for my career," Cowley said. "I am really fortunate to be a part of this phenomenal team and look forward to many fun adventures!"

Cowley was with SONY for 18½ years and an international apparel and fashion company before that. She holds a liberal arts and sciences degree from Citrus College.


# # #


About West of 5 Studios

West of 5 Studios is home to a team of creatives, partners and producers. We specialize in the design, manufacturing and installation of retail fixtures, POP and retail and trade show environments and offer additional expertise in marketing, brand and promotional campaign strategy and implementation. For more information, visit http://www.westof5studios.com.

