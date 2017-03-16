Tourette Association of America Announces New Board Member

News By Tag
Tourette Association of America Expands Company's Board of Directors with the Appointment of Peter J. Hollenbeck
"Hollenbeck is a great addition to the Board, as he brings to our organization personal experience with Tourette and extensive expertise in the field of cellular neurobiology and strategic planning," said John Miller, TAA President and CEO. "His insights and scientific background will be invaluable as TAA seeks to further advance our mission to identify the cause of, control the effects of, and to find a cure for, Tourette and Tic Disorders."
Hollenbeck currently serves as Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor of Biological Sciences at Purdue University, where he provides strategic direction for a wide array of initiatives including recruitment, retention, resource allocation and faculty development.
Prior to this, Hollenbeck was on the Harvard Medical School faculty in the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, and later the Department of Neurobiology where his work focused on the transport and life cycle of mitochondria in the nervous system. Hollenbeck has served on the National Advisory Mental Health Council of the NIH, as a member and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of TAA, and received the Top Teacher award from the College of Science and the Charles B. Murphy Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award, the University's highest undergraduate teaching honor. Hollenbeck earned his Ph.D. at the University of California-Berkeley, followed by postdoctoral training with Dennis Bray at the MRC Cell Biophysics Unit in London.
"Having lived with Tourette Syndrome from age five, I strongly believe in not letting a disorder define who you are," said Hollenbeck. "I look forward to drawing on my personal experiences of living with Tourette to help improve the lives of others and support TAA's mission to connect the Tourette community with valuable resources."
About the Tourette Association of America
Founded in 1972, the TAA is dedicated to making life better for all individuals affected by Tourette and Tic Disorders. The premier nationwide organization serving this community, the Association works to raise awareness, advance research and provide on-going support. The TAA directs a network of 32 Chapters and support groups across the country.
