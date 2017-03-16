Country(s)
Meal Planning and Preparation for Seniors in Sarasota
Elderly Nutrition Programs and Diets for In Home Senior Care
As we grow older, it becomes more difficult to keep up with medications and nutritious meal planning. So why not take some weight off your shoulders?
Let us here at Elder Care do the heavy lifting for you.
You can select services that are right for you or your loved one from temporary to permanent, part-time to around-the-clock, and live-in or live-out. Our meal planning and preparation services will ensure that any dietary needs such as diabetic, sodium free, hypoglycemic, or gluten free are met, while also making sure that you or your loved one gets the daily nutrition needed.
Although the phrase meal planning sounds very technical, here at Elder Care we pride ourselves on creating three nutrias meals daily that are not only healthy but are also sure to satisfy your taste buds. To top it all off, we will even do that grocery shopping for you so your shelves are always stocked with the important basics such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products, whole grains, fish, and poultry.
Aside from the actual meals, our services also ensure that any required medication is taken as prescribed by the doctor and that all Florida Regulations are adhered to. We are also here to help with any special requests such as taking short walks after meals or simply keeping you company while you eat.
So what are you waiting for?
Enjoy simple, healthy, and delicious meals today with Elder Care Services. (http://www.eldercaresarasota.com/)
