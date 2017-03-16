 

Jeffrey Elenberger DDS (Orthodontist) Receives 2017 Best of Rocklin Award

 
Excellence Since 1993
FOLSOM, Calif. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Elenberger Jeffrey DDS has been selected for the 2017 Best of Rocklin Award in the Dentists category by the Rocklin Award Program.

Each year, the Rocklin Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Rocklin area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Rocklin Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Rocklin Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Rocklin Award Program

The Rocklin Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Rocklin area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Rocklin Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Rocklin Award Program

http://www.ElenbergerOrthodontics.com

Call 916-774-6006 for a Complimentary Exam

