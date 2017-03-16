 

New RV Travel Trailer Models Like The Grey Wolf 29TE Are At Jasper's RV Servicing Cedar Rapids, Iowa & Waterloo, IA

 
www.jaspersrv.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- More and more people are wanting to blaze their own trail when they travel. Introducing the new travel trailers like the Grey Wolf 29TE at Jasper's RV. They are located at 1333 Fontana Blvd in Hazelton, Iowa. This Grey Wolf 29TE model has plenty to offer. It has an awesome bunkhouse, a super slide, and an outside kitchen! You heard that right...an outside kitchen. Now, you can cook for your friends and family when you are enjoying the great outdoors. The Grey Wolf 29TE also has triple bunks, two entry doors with one leading into the bathroom, a full sized pantry, stand up shower, stainless appliances and an angled tv wall for easy viewing. Take a look at the video tour on Jasper's RV's YouTube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo9wlCHmoZk



The Grey Wolf 29TE has a queen walk around bed, ducted a/c, dis water heater, an electric awning, electric tongue jack, rear cargo rack, LED's inside and out, black tank flush, 4 stab jacks, USB charging ports in multiple locations...including all bunk beds and the master bed. Don't forget it has a stove cover, sink cover and much more! You deserve to make your RV dreams come true and now you have found the place.

For more information visit: http://www.jaspersrv.com/home.html

