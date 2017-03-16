News By Tag
Beverly's Birthdays Brings Family Forward to Serve Pittsburgh Children Experiencing Homelessness
Beverly's Birthdays is a nonprofit that strives to recognize every homeless child's birthday in Pittsburgh through five distinct programs.
Birthdays are traditionally among the most cherished of family memories, so Beverly's Birthdays looks at birthdays through a 360 degree lens. Recognizing the need to offer a variety of programs to achieve their overall goal, Beverly's Birthdays developed five distinct programs; Birthday Parties, Birthday Presents, Itty Bitty Birthday Cheer, Classroom Cheer and Birthday-in-
"Picture a pregnant mom with school-aged kids all living in a local homeless shelter. Throughout the year, Beverly's Birthdays may serve that one family through all five of our programs," said Megs Yunn, Co-Director & Founder. Mom will receive an itty bitty birthday bin at the hospital, one of her children will celebrate their birthday at the shelter through our group birthday parties, a second child will get a classroom party thrown by their school teacher, and so on. We look at birthdays through a 360 degree lens and we want to celebrate every child in need through our programs," said Yunn.
Beverly's Birthdays was founded with the mission to ensure that every child feels the joy and recognition of celebrating their one special day each year. In April 2017, Beverly's Birthdays will celebrate their own fifth birthday at the Evening of Birthday Cheer, presented by the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. They will also be celebrating a milestone of raising over $1 million, allowing and reaching more than 15,000 children and families.
For more information on Beverly's Birthdays visit http://www.beverlysbirthdays.org.
About Beverly's Birthdays
Beverly's Birthdays is a nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2012 by Megs Yunn. Beverly's Birthdays believes in spreading birthday cheer 365 days a year and that every child, regardless of personal or financial circumstances deserves a special birthday. Beverly's Birthdays currently partners with agencies across the Pittsburgh region to ensure that no child is forgotten on his/her special day. The organization has recognized over 15,000 birthdays through their 5 programs. Beverly's Birthdays has spread cheer from homeless shelters to food banks, family support centers, low-income school classrooms and more.
