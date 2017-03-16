News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ProEx Physical Therapy names Matthew Smith as Staff Physical Therapist
Smith received a Bachelor of Science degree from Merrimack College and his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS)
Smith presented "Does Stretching Prior to Physical Activity Reduce Injury?" during a May 2013 Merrimack College Capstone Program and more recently delivered "The Use of an Obstacle Course to Reduce Falls in Elderly Individuals"
A resident of Methuen, Smith enjoys hockey, snowboarding, exercise, softball and listening to music in his spare time.
"Matt is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Gino Compagnone, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "His dedication to the industry and winning way with clients meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse