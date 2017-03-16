ProEx Physical Therapy names Matthew Smith as Staff Physical Therapist

Matthew Smith

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Matthew Smith of Methuen, Massachusetts has joined the firm as a staff Physical Therapist, working from both the Amesbury and Haverhill locations.Smith received a Bachelor of Science degree from Merrimack College and his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS)Smith presented "Does Stretching Prior to Physical Activity Reduce Injury?" during a May 2013 Merrimack College Capstone Program and more recently delivered "The Use of an Obstacle Course to Reduce Falls in Elderly Individuals"at an MCPHS Capstone Presentation.A resident of Methuen, Smith enjoys hockey, snowboarding, exercise, softball and listening to music in his spare time."Matt is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Gino Compagnone, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "His dedication to the industry and winning way with clients meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com