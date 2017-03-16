News By Tag
VAST Networks selects Cape to Monitor Wi-Fi Performance
Cape's Sensors and Dashboard will assist VAST Networks in proactively monitoring Wi-Fi performance from the end-user's perspective. VAST Networks will install Cape's Sensors at hundreds of locations throughout South Africa, including airports, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, restaurants and offices.
"Cape's Sensors and Dashboard show us exactly how end-users are experiencing our network," says Khetan Gajjar, VAST Networks CTO. "Providing high-quality Wi-Fi to our venues, service provider partners, and end-users is our top priority and we want to ensure that they consistently receive unparalleled speeds and services."
Gajjar added that "Cape has already helped us to identify and troubleshoot issues with our Wi-Fi performance and captive portals, increase efficiencies by reducing site visits, and hold our vendors to a higher standard."
By building a sleek and simple Wi-Fi monitoring product that is easy to use, Cape is empowering anyone to monitor and improve their networks, "We see VAST Networks as the leading Wi-Fi provider in South Africa and are proud to strengthen our relationship with them," said Cape co-founder and CEO David Wilson.
"Building the partnership with Cape is important to us," said Grant Marais, CEO of VAST Networks. "Being able to monitor and improve our offering is crucial as it enhances an already world-class experience,"
About VAST Networks
VAST Networks is Africa's first open access network provider, delivering quality high-speed and secure Wi-Fi coverage. VAST Networks manages, deploys and constantly develops the largest Wi-Fi network in premium locations across South Africa. This platform enables users to experience high-throughput, seamless, cost effective Wi-Fi for a truly on-the-go experience in public spaces. Formed in 2015, VAST Networks brought together the Wi-Fi assets of two key market players (MWeb and Internet Solutions).
www.vast.network
About Cape
Cape is a venture-backed SaaS and hardware company based in San Francisco and Cape Town on a mission to make the Internet better. Our beautiful, easy to use Wi-Fi monitoring product is helping experts and non-experts alike to monitor and improve their networks. We're founded by telecoms and software veterans, backed by great Silicon Valley investors, and we're on the lookout for excellent people to join us on our mission: engineers, designers, marketers and salespeople. If you're as passionate about improving the Internet as we are, we'd love to hear from you.
www.capenetworks.com (https://capenetworks.com/
