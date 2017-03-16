News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Apehouse Mafia SignsTo PenaltyEnt./Sony RED
Duo Closes Regional Tour with a New Deal While Riding a New Wave
"Penalty Entertainment welcomes Apehouse Music to the Penalty family. It's been 60 years since Tulsa, Oklahoma birthed The Gap Band and now, 60 years later Apehouse Mafia is on the move to take the country by storm with their unique sound".
Apehouse Mafia's first single "Blessings" off their first project "The Dawning" has been a favorite among fans. Available on ITunes, the project has seen major streaming numbers and the video for blessings has been viewed on YouTube over 1.5k times. Fans can get a firsthand, unfiltered look into tour life with Apehouse via the "On the Road with the Apes" video series on YouTube. "Apehouse is a breath of fresh air to the Midwest music scene with unlimited potential" says music executive Quincy Big Heff Taylor.
The duo has plenty more on the way. They recently ripped up the Midwest Monsters Soundstage at SXSW in Austin and Street Execs recording studio will host a listening session on March 26th, allowing attendees to hear some exclusive tracks for the very first time. Reaching further south, Apehouse Mafia will be performing at the SEA Awards in Tunica Mississippi on April 7th. "We're humbled and blessed to have the chance to represent our home town and share our music with the world. It's been a journey and we really want this to be an experience that everyone can enjoy with us" says Shamarius Marzett of Apehouse Music.
Check Out "On the Road with the Apes" on Youtube: https://youtu.be/
Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse