 
News By Tag
* Apehousemafia
* Hiphop
* Sxsw
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Apehouse Mafia SignsTo PenaltyEnt./Sony RED

Duo Closes Regional Tour with a New Deal While Riding a New Wave
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Apehousemafia
Hiphop
Sxsw

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Cleveland - Ohio - US

CLEVELAND - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Tulsa natives, Apehouse Mafia wrapped up their regional tour with the great news that they have signed a deal with Penalty Ent and Sony RED. The regional tour Apehouse Mafia was a part of was the Big Heff Industry Tour. This tour takes artists through 13 cities in the Midwest, closing out in New York City with a showcase in front of A&R reps from various labels. Apehouse Mafia's performance and track record was so impressive, the label wanted to meet with them immediately. Neil Levine of Penalty Ent says

"Penalty Entertainment welcomes Apehouse Music to the Penalty family. It's been 60 years since Tulsa, Oklahoma birthed The Gap Band and now, 60 years later Apehouse Mafia is on the move to take the country by storm with their unique sound".

Apehouse Mafia's first single "Blessings" off their first project "The Dawning" has been a favorite among fans.  Available on ITunes, the project has seen major streaming numbers and the video for blessings has been viewed on YouTube over 1.5k times.  Fans can get a firsthand, unfiltered look into tour life with Apehouse via the "On the Road with the Apes" video series on YouTube. "Apehouse is a breath of fresh air to the Midwest music scene with unlimited potential" says music executive Quincy Big Heff Taylor.

The duo has plenty more on the way. They recently ripped up the Midwest Monsters Soundstage at SXSW in Austin and Street Execs recording studio will host a listening session on March 26th, allowing attendees to hear some exclusive tracks for the very first time.  Reaching further south, Apehouse Mafia will be performing at the SEA Awards in Tunica Mississippi on April 7th. "We're humbled and blessed to have the chance to represent our home town and share our music with the world. It's been a journey and we really want this to be an experience that everyone can enjoy with us" says Shamarius Marzett of Apehouse Music.

Check Out "On the Road with the Apes" on Youtube: https://youtu.be/lxc4-C8xNME



Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@starmusicmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Apehousemafia, Hiphop, Sxsw
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star Music Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share