Grandstream GXP1760 Mid-Range IP Phone recieved a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Grandstream's brand new line of mid-range IP phones designed for affordability and features.

-- Grandstream's GXP1700 Mid-Range IP Phones series has been awarded a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC at the 2017 Internet Expo. Recognizing the best in excellent innovation in high quality IP communication's products that were brought to market in the past year, the Product of the Year Award is an honored badge that distinguishes the very best in an IP phone class. Now these SIP compliant IP phones; the(a previous recipient of Product of the Year) offer the most feature rich, low cost, small business pbx phone system available on the market.has highlighted the success of incorporating the Grandstream UCM6102 or UCM6104 as a way to get all the features of the high end IP-PBX at a fraction of the cost, with no licensing fees. Now match this PBX appliance with one of the GXP1700 series phones and get a robust low cost PBX with just about every feature one would want. As explained onit may be one of the best most affordable phone systems anywhere.