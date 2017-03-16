News By Tag
Grandstream GXP1760 Mid-Range IP Phone recieved a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award
Grandstream's brand new line of mid-range IP phones designed for affordability and features.
AsteriskPbxSystems, a long time proponent of open source Asterisk communication solutions has highlighted the success of incorporating the Grandstream UCM6102 or UCM6104 as a way to get all the features of the high end IP-PBX at a fraction of the cost, with no licensing fees. Now match this PBX appliance with one of the GXP1700 series phones and get a robust low cost PBX with just about every feature one would want. As explained on http://www.AsteriskPbxSystems.com, it may be one of the best most affordable phone systems anywhere.
