 
News By Tag
* Asterisk
* Ucm6102
* Gxp1760
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Grandstream GXP1760 Mid-Range IP Phone recieved a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Grandstream's brand new line of mid-range IP phones designed for affordability and features.
 
TAMPA, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Grandstream's GXP1700 Mid-Range IP Phones series has been awarded a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award by TMC at the 2017 Internet Expo. Recognizing the best in excellent innovation in high quality IP communication's products that were brought to market in the past year, the Product of the Year Award is an honored badge that distinguishes the very best in an IP phone class. Now these SIP compliant IP phones; the GXP1760 and GXP 1780 matched with Grandstream's awarding winning UCM6102 or UCM6104 Asterisk appliance (a previous recipient of Product of the Year) offer the most feature rich, low cost, small business pbx phone system available on the market.
AsteriskPbxSystems, a long time proponent of open source Asterisk communication solutions has highlighted the success of incorporating the Grandstream UCM6102 or UCM6104 as a way to get all the features of the high end IP-PBX at a fraction of the cost, with no licensing fees. Now match this PBX appliance with one of the GXP1700 series phones and get a robust low cost PBX with just about every feature one would want. As explained on http://www.AsteriskPbxSystems.com, it may be one of the best most affordable phone systems anywhere.
End
Source:
Email:***@asteriskpbxsystems.com
Tags:Asterisk, Ucm6102, Gxp1760
Industry:Telecom
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share