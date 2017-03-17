News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Initial Formatic Imaging of Jazz Flavours
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "We accept that fact that in presenting Jazz programming that we're entering into an area where the word "jazz" means myriad interpretations of that style of music. The genre crosses over a hundred years of musical influences and locales in the US including New Orleans, St. Louis, Chicago and New York.
"Jazz listeners tend to be like Classical music listeners in that they have very specific ideas of what the genre is and should be, many times bumping into other aficionados who perceive the genre in an entirely different way. So, there is curiosity as to the feasibility of having an all-encompassing format that successfully navigate among the various elements that make up Jazz.
"The domain name for the format has been acquired and the Company has reached out to several different music consultants for assistance in crafting the framework for a format like this.
"While there are any number of "Soft Jazz" or "Smooth Jazz" formats in syndication already, many of these tend to veer off into Classic Rock or Classic Hit elements and sound more Adult Contemporary than like Jazz. There is also the challenge of spanning different demographic groups. What Jazz may mean to a Baby Boomer or Gen X'er can be an alien concept for a Millennial. The genre has a built-in hipness factor to begin with. We just don't want Jazz Flavours to become 'too hip' for the room.
"When all the research and development is complete, Jazz Flavours will be available for long-form, daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about Jazz Flavours you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate,"
These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.
