Seeking Sponsors for Gravity Benefits Sunrise Rotary ProAm Classic

FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rotary Club of Fort Myers - Sunrise announces a call for sponsors for its third annual Gravity Benefits Sunrise Rotary ProAm Classic on May 19, 2017, at the Forest Country Club in Fort Myers.

In partnership with The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, the Rotary Club of Fort Myers – Sunrise is raising funds that will support the "Take Stock in Children" program, supporting post-secondary education for low-income and at-risk students. Each year, Take Stock in Children provides 30-40 scholarships.

"Nelson Mandela said, 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.' At Gravity, we are honored to be supporting the "Take Stock in Children" program as the title sponsor for the Sunrise Rotary ProAm Classic and believe that by raising the tide of education, we all benefit," said Matt Moraski, president and CEO of Gravity Benefits.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for both individuals and organizations. Levels range from donations valued at $50 to $5,000, and many have a direct impact on supported students. Key sponsorships available include: Practice Facility Sponsor ($5,000), Eagle Sponsor ($2,500), Birdie Sponsor ($1,500), and "Pave the Way" Sponsor ($1,000). Unlimited sponsorship opportunities include the Scholarship Sponsor and the Friend of Rotary. Depending on the level, event sponsors will receive promotional opportunities at and/or leading up to the event.

For a full list of available sponsorship opportunities, visit FMSunriseRotary.com/shop or contact Mark Pollock at (239) 939-2886.

Tournament golfers will play in teams of four with one professional teeing off. Entry fee is $600 per team, which includes beverages, hors d'oeuvres, and a boxed lunch. If you would like to golf and help provide college scholarships for Lee County students, register by visiting FMSunriseRotary.com/registration.

Raffle tickets are also being sold online in packs of five for $25. For amateurs, mulligans are available should players wish to take another shot. Mulligans are $10 each with a limit of four per player.

For more information, please visit http://www.FMSunriseRotary.com/pro-am-golf-classic or contact Norman Lutz at (239) 208-8091.

About Gravity Benefits

Gravity is leading the charge in a new era of benefits consulting. Solely focused in the employee benefits industry, Gravity is constantly making improvements to process, delivery, and systems to provide world class advice and support to their national clientele. Learn more about Gravity's approach and experience something Intentionally Different at www.gravitybenefits.com.

About the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools

The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Inc. is a private, 501(c)(3) organization established in 1986. Its mission is to enhance and enrich the quality of public education in Lee County for students and educators through programs, resources and experiences made possible through corporate, individual and educational partnerships. The Foundation is rated as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator. Find us online at www.leeschoolfoundation.org, on Twitter @FoundationLCPS and on Facebook.

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a statewide scholarship program that provides a unique opportunity for deserving, low-income, at risk youth to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Lee County students enter the program in 6th or 9th grade and are required to sign a contract and meet specific expectations. Students are provided with caring volunteer mentors who remain continuously involved with students by providing ongoing educational and career counseling. Having met all of the program's requirements, students are awarded a four-year college tuition scholarship upon graduation. To find out more about TSIC, visit TakeStockInChildren.org.

About the Rotary Club of Fort Myers - Sunrise

Rotary International is made up of 1.2 million neighbors, friends and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in their communities and around the world. The Rotary Club of Fort Myers – Sunrise includes 35 members who attend weekly meetings and raise money for various efforts including the The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, Lakes Park Enrichment Foundation, Florida Gift of Life, Blessings in a Backpack, Junior Achievement, Pickup the Ball, The Rotary Foundation, and more. For more information, visit FMSunriseRotary.com.

ATTACHMENTS: Photos from 2016 Rotary ProAm Classic - https://www.mediafire.com/folder/emtn60g07k4n0/Call_for_S...
