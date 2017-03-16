News By Tag
CM Truck Beds Liftgator removable liftgate wins The Work Truck Show 2017 Innovation Award
Manufacturer's unique liftgate attaches to hitch receiver when needed
The Innovation Award honors the product displayed at the Show deemed "most innovative" by a panel of trade media editors and truck fleet managers. LiftGator XTR was selected from a field of more than 150 eligible products entered through The Work Truck Show 2017 New Product Spotlight or New Product Media Guide programs.
The patented LiftGator XTR is a portable, battery-operated liftgate system that can be attached to most pickup, flatbed, utility or service trucks equipped with 2-inch or 2 ½-inch hitch receivers. Installation usually takes less than three minutes. LiftGator XTR gives truck owners the flexibility to install and use a 1,200-pound-
The LiftGator XTR system has a 4-foot by 4-foot platform operated with a simple button. More than 20 lifts can be completed on a single charge, and the self-contained battery system can be recharged using a truck's seven-pin trailer connector or any 110-volt wall outlet. When installed, LiftGator does not interfere with the sight line of the truck's brake lights. When not attached, its three-section foldable platform gives the unit a small footprint that takes up little storage space.
"LiftGator was designed for truck owners who have an occasional need to lift heavy equipment or materials into their trucks, but who don't want to modify their vehicles with a permanent, weld-on liftgate that sometimes gets in the way," said Justin Russo, president of LiftGator. "The many truck owners and fleet managers who visited us at the CM Truck Beds booth at The Work Truck Show said how much they liked the flexibility and versatility of this ergonomic, safe lifting solution that's available on an as-needed basis."
To learn more about LiftGator XTR, see a product demonstration video or purchase online, visit liftgator.com.
About The Work Truck Show
The Work Truck Show, one of the top 100 trade shows in the U.S., brings together more than 11,000 truck fleet managers, dealers and equipment distributors annually. It features the newest vocational trucks, vans and equipment, a ride-and-drive, and opportunities to network with other work truck industry professionals on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet, as well as a comprehensive educational conference.
Additional information about The Work Truck Show is available at worktruckshow.com. (http://www.worktruckshow.com/
ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry (http://www.ntea.com/
