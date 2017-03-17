 
South Carolina Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association announces member Donna Courtney has earned the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner.
 
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Certified Inventory Specialist Donna Courtney of Courtney Inventory has recently earned her second designation, Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).

To help ensure that the personal property inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification. Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. They are also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective that is chosen from the NICA curriculum.

The growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for contents inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. This certification provides the credentials to assist appraisers by collecting the required information they need to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report. The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service, providing the opportunity for appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners, and for Certified NICA members to grow their businesses through additional revenue opportunities.

When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. Having the knowledge and expertise to collect the information required by appraisers to properly assign value enables the Appraisal Examiner to serve their clients' needs. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between the two industries.

Courtney said, "I am often asked if I can appraise items while providing an inventory service. Though I am not an appraiser, my experience as a certified inventory professional and the knowledge gained through my CAE designation provides me with the expertise to collect the information, then submit it to the appraisal firm. This business partnership established by the National Inventory Certification Association and appraisers brings additional value to my company, and an added credential to my business. I see it as a win for both industries, and most importantly, for the client."

Based in Little River, South Carolina, Courtney Inventory provided appraisal examiner services as well as residential and business asset inventory services in Southern North Carolina and in South Carolina. For more information, visit http://CourtneyInventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Click to Share