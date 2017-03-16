News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Montclair Art Museum Honored as Favorite Adult Art Class and Favorite Visual Arts Camp in NJ
2017 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards Winners Announced; Spring and Summer Registration Now Open — Find Out Why Art Students Love MAM
"We're so grateful for this designation and to be named once again among the top arts organizations in the state," said Lora Urbanelli, MAM director. "It is a great honor to be recognized in these Awards, and to receive such overwhelming support from our peers and audiences, year after year."
This year, nearly 18,000 art lovers cast their ballots for their favorite local arts groups and destinations. In this competitive year, the Museum not only received recognition for its classes, but was also named among the top 4 museums in the state—as it has since the Awards' inception in 2007.
What continues to set MAM's Yard School of Art apart is students' access to the Museum's renowned collections of American and Native American art. This spring, artists can also be inspired by special exhibitions focused on the French master Henri Matisse, including Matisse and American Art, Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series, and Inspired by Matisse: Selected Works from the Collection.
Spring and summer registration is now open, with spring classes starting April 10 and summer offerings starting June 26. Both seasons offer workshops, classes, and camps for all ages, including in the Museum's one-of-a-kind Ceramics Studio and state-of-the-
This summer, the Museum offers four camp options: Studio Art Camp, SummerART at Van Vleck, Pottery Camp, and Digital Media Camp. Each camp has several schedule options, from Morning to Full-Day to Afternoon Electives. In addition, MAM has a full schedule of classes for teens including the new Creative Coding and Teen Space open studio. Each session is themed and concludes with a student exhibition of the artwork done in the children's camps and teen courses. Adult summer offerings include unique intensives like Screenwriting 101, explorations of specific techniques like Plasma Cutting and Pouring Vessels, and short, focused workshops in Jewelry Making and Zentangle.
"The arts organizations highlighted in the JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards inspire hundreds every day, " said Adam Perle, President & CEO of ArtPride New Jersey. "These groups help our neighborhoods reach new heights and give us permission to fly to Neverland, dance on rooftops, or simply take a longer, deeper look at the beauty that surrounds us." For detailed results and more information, visit http://jerseyarts.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse