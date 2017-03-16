 
News By Tag
* Award
* New Jersey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Montclair
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Montclair Art Museum Honored as Favorite Adult Art Class and Favorite Visual Arts Camp in NJ

2017 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards Winners Announced; Spring and Summer Registration Now Open — Find Out Why Art Students Love MAM
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Award
* New Jersey

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Montclair - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Awards

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) is thrilled to announce that it has been named Favorite Adult Art Class and Favorite Visual Arts Camp in the 2017 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. Presented by Discover Jersey Arts, a program of ArtPride New Jersey Foundation and New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the annual Awards highlight the work of New Jersey's vital and diverse arts community. The Awards were announced at the 2017 NJ Conference on Tourism in Atlantic City.

"We're so grateful for this designation and to be named once again among the top arts organizations in the state," said Lora Urbanelli, MAM director. "It is a great honor to be recognized in these Awards, and to receive such overwhelming support from our peers and audiences, year after year."

This year, nearly 18,000 art lovers cast their ballots for their favorite local arts groups and destinations. In this competitive year, the Museum not only received recognition for its classes, but was also named among the top 4 museums in the state—as it has since the Awards' inception in 2007.

What continues to set MAM's Yard School of Art apart is students' access to the Museum's renowned collections of American and Native American art. This spring, artists can also be inspired by special exhibitions focused on the French master Henri Matisse, including Matisse and American Art, Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series, and Inspired by Matisse: Selected Works from the Collection.

Spring and summer registration is now open, with spring classes starting April 10 and summer offerings starting June 26. Both seasons offer workshops, classes, and camps for all ages, including in the Museum's one-of-a-kind Ceramics Studio and state-of-the-art Digital Media Lab. New spring classes also include Introduction to Landscape Painting, Matisse-Inspired Hand-Painted T-Shirt, and Video Collage with Adobe After Effects. MAM also offers  spring vacation camps, the perfect creative adventure for spring break, April 17–21!

This summer, the Museum offers four camp options: Studio Art Camp, SummerART at Van Vleck, Pottery Camp, and Digital Media Camp. Each camp has several schedule options, from Morning to Full-Day to Afternoon Electives. In addition, MAM has a full schedule of classes for teens including the new Creative Coding and Teen Space open studio. Each session is themed and concludes with a student exhibition of the artwork done in the children's camps and teen courses. Adult summer offerings include unique intensives like Screenwriting 101, explorations of specific techniques like Plasma Cutting and Pouring Vessels, and short, focused workshops in Jewelry Making and Zentangle.

"The arts organizations highlighted in the JerseyArts.com People's Choice Awards inspire hundreds every day, " said Adam Perle, President & CEO of ArtPride New Jersey. "These groups help our neighborhoods reach new heights and give us permission to fly to Neverland, dance on rooftops, or simply take a longer, deeper look at the beauty that surrounds us." For detailed results and more information, visit http://jerseyarts.com/PeoplesChoice/.
End
Source:
Email:***@montclairartmuseum.org Email Verified
Phone:9732595119
Tags:Award, New Jersey
Industry:Arts
Location:Montclair - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Montclair Art Museum News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share