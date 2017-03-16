News By Tag
AFS' Jonathan Greene Named to the 2017 Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain
Jonathan Greene, Vice President of Customer Development – Supply Chain Division, AFS Technologies, Inc., has been a driving force at AFS Technologies, Supply Chain Execution Division, and a key advocate for many distributor partners throughout the decades. Many of his accounts have grown from small local distributors to large regional powerhouses. He regularly facilitates open communications, industry roundtables and promotes successful idea sharing through the AFS distributor communities on and offline. As a product manager, Greene also is spearheading AFS Data Exchange, an electronic trading solution that has a 99 percent satisfaction approval rating.
The Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.
"The diversity of this year's award winners reflects the growing complexity of the global food supply chain and the many people whose individual and collective successes are driving the industry to new heights," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics.
Joe Bellini, CEO of AFS Technologies added, "We are proud of our people in the AFS family and list our professionals as true differentiators in a mature software marketplace. Jonathan brings a level of dedication, industry knowledge and focus that I know our customers value when choosing a solution provider and implementing purpose-built software designed to drive improved business outcomes in an ever-increasing competitive environment. Congratulations from the AFS family Jonathan, it is well deserved!"
Recipients of this year's 2017 Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.
About Food Logistics
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30 year history, AFS serves more than 1,300 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.
Learn about our AFS Industry Conference 2017, "Practical Analytics for Everyday Decision Making."
Media Contact
Ian Faith
AFS Technologies
602-424-8732
ian.faith@afsi.com
