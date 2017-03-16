 
March 2017
Mann Media Inc. re-brands its flagship print magazine H&L as HLM*

The much-awaited rebrand was developed in conjunction with key new team members.
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- "HLM will continue to offer vibrant and engaging luxury lifestyle content that reflects the personality and endurance of living the high life. Our team excels at content creation and multi-platform messaging solutions; essentially we are storytellers, technologists, and marketers, not just newspaper printers. With the recent acquisition of Blush Vancouver, an online digital title especially for the eco-conscious modern woman, we are now well positioned to create and deliver unique and relative content on Social media, web and print platforms," said Paul Mann, CEO of Mann Media Group.

About Mann Media.

Mann Media Group (MMG) is a multi-disciplinary media publisher that creates compelling luxury lifestyle content on its print, social media and web domains. MMG is the owner of HLM and Blush Vancouver. It also develops disruptive technologies designed to enhance the readers/viewers experiences.

*HLM is a print magazine produced in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is not associated in any way with Homes & Living magazine, Robert Read, Read Media, or Glacier Media.

http://www.hlmagazine.com

