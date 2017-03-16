News By Tag
Mann Media Inc. re-brands its flagship print magazine H&L as HLM*
The much-awaited rebrand was developed in conjunction with key new team members.
About Mann Media.
Mann Media Group (MMG) is a multi-disciplinary media publisher that creates compelling luxury lifestyle content on its print, social media and web domains. MMG is the owner of HLM and Blush Vancouver. It also develops disruptive technologies designed to enhance the readers/viewers experiences.
*HLM is a print magazine produced in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is not associated in any way with Homes & Living magazine, Robert Read, Read Media, or Glacier Media.
http://www.hlmagazine.com
Media Contact
Jacqueline Allison
***@hlmagazine.com
