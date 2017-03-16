Argus Wins for Packaging from 2016 GDUSA American Package Design Awards

 

Florizon packaging for PhytOptima
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Argus, a branding agency, is pleased to announce its latest American Graphic Design Award, this time for hemp oil packaging.

Graphic Design USA recognized Argus for their work on behalf of PhytOptima for their Florizon packaging.

"It is always an honor to have our work recognized," said Jeff Breidenbach, principal of Argus. "What's great about these products is the commitment to helping people feel better using a natural supplement." PhytOptima distributes premium PCR hemp oil products with zero THC made and derived from USA-grown hemp using organic farming practices.

The American Package Design Awards is part of Graphic Design USA which has been the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. GDUSA covers news, people, projects, trends, technology, products and services. This year, the competition received over 10,000 entries in categories for Graphic Design, Inhouse Design, Web Design, Package Design, Healthcare Design and Digital Design.

About Argus

Since 1996, Argus has helped clients bring their brand to life and attract the right audience through communication strategy, environmental design and digital products. We focus primarily in the real estate and non-profit markets. For more information, contact Stephanie Wade, (415) 247-2800, www.argussf.com.

