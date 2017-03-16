Linius Unveils Official Product Launch at SxSW

Linius Technologies Limited joins fellow technology innovators at South by Southwest to announce the commercial release of Video Virtualization Engine™.

-- Linius joined fellow innovators and thought leaders at the leading edge of technology in Austin, Texas for the world renown South by Southwest (SxSW) conference. While there, Linius publicly unveiled its ground breaking Video Virtualization Engine™ (VVE) and announced its commercial launch and availability. VVE is poised to disrupt and transform any industry that leverages or relies upon traditional digital video.Our proprietary, API-based Video Virtualization Engine cracks open traditional digital video files and converts them into virtual video files. With that new lighter and more agile file, customers can directly access the digital data DNA to index, tag, parse, splice, manage and manipulate any video stream on the fly, in transit between source and screen. The resulting virtual video file transforms static content into what we call intelligent content. Virtual video and its ensuing intelligent content offers an unprecedented potential to create hyper-personalized custom experiences, open new revenue channels, disrupt industries, enable innovation and gain competitive advantage wherever digital video is leveraged.Despite the complex technology at work in the actual conversion of virtual video, the transformation itself can be seen as a relatively simple 3-step process:Automatically index and virtualize video fileProgrammatically manage and manipulate virtual video fileInstantly reassemble video file at destination playerVideo and VR were both big players at this year's conference and Linius was right there with them. While at SxSW, Linius garnered interest from various major players in the music and video industries, and cultivated potential partnerships that we hope to publicly announce soon. Linius was proud to have been invited to SxSW as a selected participant of Austrade, the official contingent representing leading innovators of the Australian technology industry.For more information on Video Virtualization and how Linius is disrupting the video universe, visit us at www.Linius.com.