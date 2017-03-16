News By Tag
Ameba Marketing Hits the Streets of San Diego with THIS Campaign
'THIS is Chula' campaign aims to change perception of Chula Vista
Developed from Chula's literal translation, "beautiful view," the campaign aims to highlight the beauty of the city and honestly portray its bursting excitement, warmth and community. Filled with powerful imagery showcasing some of Chula Vista's most compelling and interactive treasures, the message, 'THIS is Chula,' is bold, loud and truly depicts what the city has to offer.
The comprehensive marketing campaign includes billboards, print and social media ads, and an online community. Ameba Marketing and its team of designers, social media experts, creative thinkers, and communication professionals conceptualized the campaign and effectively executed the powerful message across all communication platforms.
From highlighting the beautiful elements of nature present in the city, to the adventures that await within attractions and entertainment centers, dining, shopping and recreation, the campaign aims to present more than just the literal beauty within the city, but rather display through imagery and messages, that contrary to any negative perception, THIS is Chula Vista, a city full of life, culture and beauty. A full overview of the campaign can be found on the city's website (http://explorechulavista.com/
"It is one thing to conceptualize the idea behind a campaign; it's another to see it come to life and have the potential to change perception, increase popularity and create conversation. THIS is Chula, and THIS is what Ameba hoped to portray throughout the campaign," says Doron Malka, president and founder of Ameba Marketing.
With 20 years of business, Ameba Marketing is known to be extremely collaborative, persistently strategic and incredibly creative. The agency helps its clients (http://amebamarketing.com/
Find out more about Ameba at http://amebamarketing.com/
Media Contact:
Alex Easland
alex@amebamarketing.com
(858) 946-0246
