 
News By Tag
* FOD
* Foreign Object Debris
* FOD Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Web Based Training Course Released

Robust Training Solution Available in Multiple Formats for Online and Classroom Use
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* FOD
* Foreign Object Debris
* FOD Training

Industry:
* Aerospace

Location:
* Litchfield - Connecticut - US

LITCHFIELD, Conn. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- QUIZZICLE pleased to announce the release of a new training course titled Foreign Object Debris / Damage Training specifically developed to meet the needs of the aviation industry. The course begins by considering the potential impact of FOD on people and property, followed by general definitions of FOD debris, damage, areas and controls. It continues with in-depth discussions on the topics of FOD Prevention, Detection, Removal and Evaluation. The course concludes with a 10-question assessment based on course topics.

The FOD training course is available in a wide range of formats including SCORM, PPT, Multiple Seat and Single Seat usage, which can be  securley purached online or by contacting QUIZZICLE directly. Courses may be hosted on the customer's Learning Management System (as web-based training), used in traditional classroom environments, or training can be hosted, deployed and managed on QUIZZICLE's LMS for those companies without this capability.

This goal of the course is to educate and encourage everyone to become part of a safety solution by understanding how their attention and actions can save lives and eliminate loss of property. FOD isn't just a problem that can be defined in dollars. It can be defined just as well in human terms by lives lost and injuries sustained.

"We've spent the last year developing a training solution to help the aviation industry to address the challenge of FOD," said QUZZICLE President Peter Sorenson, "Now companies large and small have access to the same high quality educational tool to increase awareness and influence behaviors."

Visit https://www.fodtraining.com for more details or call us with questions regarding your individual needs.

Quizzicle is an elearning solutions company based in Litchfield, CT., USA.

Media Contact
Peter Sorenson
860-361-6746
peters@quizzicle.com
End
Source:
Email:***@quizzicle.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share