Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Web Based Training Course Released
Robust Training Solution Available in Multiple Formats for Online and Classroom Use
The FOD training course is available in a wide range of formats including SCORM, PPT, Multiple Seat and Single Seat usage, which can be securley purached online or by contacting QUIZZICLE directly. Courses may be hosted on the customer's Learning Management System (as web-based training), used in traditional classroom environments, or training can be hosted, deployed and managed on QUIZZICLE's LMS for those companies without this capability.
This goal of the course is to educate and encourage everyone to become part of a safety solution by understanding how their attention and actions can save lives and eliminate loss of property. FOD isn't just a problem that can be defined in dollars. It can be defined just as well in human terms by lives lost and injuries sustained.
"We've spent the last year developing a training solution to help the aviation industry to address the challenge of FOD," said QUZZICLE President Peter Sorenson, "Now companies large and small have access to the same high quality educational tool to increase awareness and influence behaviors."
Visit https://www.fodtraining.com for more details or call us with questions regarding your individual needs.
Quizzicle is an elearning solutions company based in Litchfield, CT., USA.
Media Contact
Peter Sorenson
860-361-6746
peters@quizzicle.com
