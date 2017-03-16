News By Tag
Sunrise's Northern California Regional Manager is Named Certified Property Manager of the Year
Beth Smith Awarded Honor From IREM, Sacramento Valley Chapter
IREM's CPM Certification is considered to be the real estate industry's highest management credential, and the Sacramento chapter each year selects a CPM of the Year.
"We're extremely thrilled for Beth because this achievement does not come easily and there is fierce competition in Sacramento area," said Sunrise CEO/president Joe Greenblatt. "Her dedication to clients, peers and the industry is one of the many of the reasons she has been awarded this honor."
Smith, who is based in Sacramento, is IREM Sacramento's vice president of membership and has been with Sunrise since 2013. She handles all day-to-day operations for the firm's Sacramento offices, including recruiting, team member training, budget preparation, financial management and leasing oversight for Sunrise's Northern California portfolio.
A 25-year veteran of the multifamily industry, she was previously operations manager with Woodside Management Group, where she oversaw the operations of 11 multifamily communities encompassing more than 1,500 units throughout central and southern California. A longtime member of the Institute for Real Estate Management (IREM), she earned her CPM designation in 2007.
About Sunrise Management
Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, overseeing more than 13,000 multifamily units throughout California and the west. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.
About Institute of Real Estate Management
The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®), an affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®, is an association of professional property and asset managers who have met strict criteria in the areas of education, experience, and a commitment to a code of ethics. The CPM designation is the industry's premier real estate management credential.
