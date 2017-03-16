 
News By Tag
* Sunrise Management
* Beth Smith
* Real Estate Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Sunrise's Northern California Regional Manager is Named Certified Property Manager of the Year

Beth Smith Awarded Honor From IREM, Sacramento Valley Chapter
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sunrise Management
Beth Smith
Real Estate Management

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego-based Sunrise Management – which has specialized in the management of multifamily properties since 1978 – recently announced that Beth Smith, the company's regional real estate manager for Sacramento, has been named 2016 "Certified Property Manager of the Year" (CPM) by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®), Sacramento Valley chapter.

IREM's CPM Certification is considered to be the real estate industry's highest management credential, and the Sacramento chapter each year selects a CPM of the Year.

"We're extremely thrilled for Beth because this achievement does not come easily and there is fierce competition in Sacramento area," said Sunrise CEO/president Joe Greenblatt. "Her dedication to clients, peers and the industry is one of the many of the reasons she has been awarded this honor."

Smith, who is based in Sacramento, is IREM Sacramento's vice president of membership and has been with Sunrise since 2013. She handles all day-to-day operations for the firm's Sacramento offices, including recruiting, team member training, budget preparation, financial management and leasing oversight for Sunrise's Northern California portfolio.

A 25-year veteran of the multifamily industry, she was previously operations manager with Woodside Management Group, where she oversaw the operations of 11 multifamily communities encompassing more than 1,500 units throughout central and southern California. A longtime member of the Institute for Real Estate Management (IREM), she earned her CPM designation in 2007.

About Sunrise Management

Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, overseeing more than 13,000 multifamily units throughout California and the west.  For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.

About Institute of Real Estate Management

The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®), an affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®, is an association of professional property and asset managers who have met strict criteria in the areas of education, experience, and a commitment to a code of ethics.  The CPM designation is the industry's premier real estate management credential.

Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Sunrise Management
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Sunrise Management, Beth Smith, Real Estate Management
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The PRpal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share