 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Chicago

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo (http://thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's most anticipated business-to-business trade show, will return to Chicago on Thursday, June 1st.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.

Small Business Expo offers an outlet for companies to sell products and services in order to help small businesses grow their main target audience.

Exhibitors (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/exhibit/) find the ability to make personal connections with potential clients, an invaluable opportunity to show off their products. GoDaddy callsSmall Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/chicago/) a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face to face."

INTUIT ranked Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/chicago/) as the #1 must-attend conference for small business owners.

"Experts tell us that more and more Chicago residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsors:  DiversityComm Publication, Microsoft, Progressive Commercial, Solvis and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Data Systems, Benchmark Email, BizTV/Biz Talk Radio, Business Living Academy, Coverhound, VEDC, Vistaprint and ZipLocal.

CHICAGO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the UIC Forum | Main Hall ABC & Hallways  – 725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60607 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Tags:Ceo, Business, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share