News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Chicago
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.
Small Business Expo offers an outlet for companies to sell products and services in order to help small businesses grow their main target audience.
Exhibitors (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
INTUIT ranked Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
"Experts tell us that more and more Chicago residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsors: DiversityComm Publication, Microsoft, Progressive Commercial, Solvis and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Data Systems, Benchmark Email, BizTV/Biz Talk Radio, Business Living Academy, Coverhound, VEDC, Vistaprint and ZipLocal.
CHICAGO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the UIC Forum | Main Hall ABC & Hallways – 725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60607 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse