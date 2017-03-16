News By Tag
Remeha boilers deliver high-performance heating for top manufacturer of tools to fight cancer
When the time came to replace its four ageing, failing boilers, Varian Medical Systems put the refurbishment project out to tender. The key requirements were to improve heating efficiency and reliability. Additionally, the project needed to be completed within a tight, fixed timeframe.
Airtech Air Conditioning Services Limited won the competitive tender. They recommended replacing the old boilers with three Remeha Quinta Pro 115 high-efficiency condensing boilers on a cascade system to meet the building's heat demand.
Airtech commented:
"Reliability was the key concern for Varian who were naturally keen to ensure long-term, high-performance heating from the new heating equipment.
"We recommended Remeha as we've used their products before and find them highly reliable. As Remeha boilers come with an excellent warranty, this provides added peace of mind for future operation. They also offer excellent service throughout the project."
Installing three Remeha Quinta Pro boilers on a cascade system proved a rapid, high-quality solution to more efficient and reliable heating at Varian's Crawley offices. Ease of installation was the first advantage for the Airtech team, who were able to install the cascade system quickly and easily to meet the tight refurbishment schedule. The small footprint of the Quinta Pro boilers also overcame the space limitations within the small plant room while providing easier future maintenance.
The new Remeha boilers have been operating efficiently and reliably throughout the heating season, helping create a comfortable working environment at Varian's Crawley offices – even during the winter's many cold snaps.
Mark Elliot, Maintenance Coordinator at Varian commented:
"Although the priority was to install a high-quality reliable heating system, we also required energy-efficient boilers that would enable us to save on running costs - and Airtech recommended the Remeha Quinta Pro 115 boilers.
"Because of the small dimensions of the boiler house, the cascade system met our needs with the new boilers occupying a smaller area than the ones they replaced. We were also able to reduce the number from four boilers to three boilers due to their high output. There have been no operational problems since the new Remeha boilers were installed – and we have already made savings on gas usage."
For more information, contact www.remeha.co.uk– T: 0118 978 3434 – E: info@remeha.co.uk
